MLB fans are having a field day on social media after Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider finished the AL Manager of the Year voting with one vote. The Blue Jays had a decent season in the MLB which was followed by a disappointing run in the postseason. Hence, when the results for this year's award were revealed, it was no surprise to see fans jump at the chance to mock Schneider over social media.

John Schneider was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2002 MLB Draft and assigned to the minor leagues. After a short career in the minors, the catcher retired as a player at the end of 2007 after suffering three concussions over the course of the season. He was then hired by the Toronto side as a coach the following year and went on to become their interim manager in 2022 and took permanent charge at the end of the season.

In the two years that Schneider has managed the team, they have rarely been able to give the fans much to cheer about. While managing to qualify for the postseason in both campaigns, they have lost all four of the Wild Card Series games they've played in the last two years. Hence, after barely making the playoffs and a quick postseason exit, it is no wonder that fans were quick to poke fun at his contention for the AL Manager of the Year award over social media.

"Who's voting for John Schneider?" - wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Schneider getting a vote is hilarious" - added another.

Can DeMarlo Hale help John Schneider get the Blue Jays past the Wild Card Series?

In his short career as a manager in the MLB, John Schneider has thus far not been successful in guiding the Toronto Blue Jays past the Wild Card Series. They have lost all four of the postseason games they've played in the last two years and the ownership has now taken steps to change that.

The Blue Jays have hired DeMarlo Hale as associate manager under Schneider with the hopes that it will help the team achieve a better outcome next season. Hale was the bench coach for the Blue Jays from 2013 to 2018 before going on to join the Atlanta Braves and brings a wealth of experience in the major leagues. He has filled the role of Cleveland Guardians' interim manager in 2021 and is expected to have huge clout in the manager's decisions.