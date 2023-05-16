The New York Mets are on a horrendous run of form in the lest few weeks and suffered another defeat on Monday after their series loss against the Washington Nationals.

For a team which boasts the largest payroll in the country, this is not where anyone expected them to be at this point in the season. Their defeat meant that the Mets have failed to win a series since April 19. Fans took to social media and blasted the performances put together by such an expensive roster.

Expectations were high for the New York Mets at the beginning of the 2023 MLB season. They had just come off an impressive season in 2022 and added several big-money contracts to their star-studded roster.

Having spent nearly $500 million on free agents during the offseason, some of their signings include starting pitcher Justin Verlander (two years, $86.6 million), closer Edwin Diaz (five years, $102 million), OF Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million) and pitcher Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million).

The New York Mets' latest loss to the Washington Nationals also marked a run of five successive games without a home run for the team. This clearly shows how much their lineup is struggling, while the bullpen also has also been far from impressive all year.

Fans have been infuriated with the recent run of form which sees the team struggling with a 20-22 record so far this season. MLB Twitter was abuzz after their lastest defeat on Monday night.

"Worst team money can buy. The Mets will never get it right," one fan tweeted.

"$400M of mid," added another.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Mets split against the Nationals after today’s 10-3 loss. They have not won a series since April 19, a span that includes only one series against a team with a winning record The Mets split against the Nationals after today’s 10-3 loss. They have not won a series since April 19, a span that includes only one series against a team with a winning record https://t.co/kc6lbvl3MT

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson battered by the Nationals

Along with their struggling offence, the other weak link which stands out in the New York Mets roster is David Peterson. The pitcher has been inconsistent all year and was battered by a Nationals offence which has been the fifth-worst in the country this year in the MLB.

Fans are calling for the pitcher to be sent to Triple-A, with other options like Carlos Carrasco returning to action soon. The Mets need to take their game to a higher level if they aim to have any chance of making the postseason.

