The Tampa Bay Rays may be making some major changes to their roster this offseason, with Tyler Glasnow reportedly on the market. MLB Insider Jeff Passan has stated that the team is highly likely to trade the superstar pitcher this offseason, which should draw plenty of interest across the league.

Expand Tweet

Although Tyler Glasnow remains one of the best pitchers in baseball, the 30-year-old has struggled with his health throughout his career, which has limited his availability for the Tampa Bay Rays. Not to mention the fact that he is entering the final year of his two-year, $30,350,000 contract, which will pay him $25,000,000 for the 2024 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For anyone who is familiar with the Rays organization, they have consistently had one of the lowest payrolls in the MLB every season. So, it is unsurprising that the team will be looking to move on from the talented pitcher before his salary takes a massive jump.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although Glasnow has struggled with injuries throughout his career, he set a new high in innings pitcher last season, finishing with 120.0 innings for the Tampa Bay Rays. Over his 120.0 innings during the 2023 campaign, Glasnow posted a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA and 162 strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even though Tyler Glasnow is one of the top pitchers in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, from a financial standpoint, it was clear that the team would be looking to move him on the trade market. Fans across the league are unsurprised by the news, given the team's historically frugal philosophy.

Expand Tweet

Plenty of contenders will likely be inquiring about Tyler Glasnow

The Tampa Bay Rays will likely have a large number of teams looking to land the star pitcher on the trade market. Knowing the Rays' history with trades, many fans have pointed out that they will turn any player they receive in the deal into a star. The team did this with Tyler Glasnow after landing him from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Expand Tweet

If the Tampa Bay Rays do indeed look to trade away Glasnow, there are several teams rumored to be interested in acquiring the veteran, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet