It was a night to forget for left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez, as the starting pitcher struggled mightily against the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Houston Astros star was taken out of the game after only 2.2 innings.

The Houston Astros entered Monday's action with the intention of tying the ALCS, however, the game did not start off how they expected. With Framber Valdez on the mound, many fans expected to see their team take all momentum away from their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, however, things did not go according to plan.

Valdez was unable to perform at the level that many have grown accustomed to, giving up four earned runs over just 2.2 innings. Even though he was able to record six strikeouts during his short outing, the disappointing start left the Houston Astros with a 5-1 deficit before he exited the mound in the third inning.

It did not take long for fans from across the MLB to jump all over Valdez and the reigning World Series champions. Many baseball fans may not be cheering for the Texas Rangers directly, but, there is a section of fans who are simply cheering against the Houston Astros.

As one of the most polarizing teams in recent memory, the Houston Astros have been trolled every time they struggle. This is why Valdez's shockingly bad start during Game 2 has brought out droves of anti-Astros baseball fans who enjoyed watching Framber Valdez surrender four runs in the first inning.

Will Framber Valdez's poor outing will affect his upcoming contract?

Valdez also continued to prove his value to the Houston Astros with his dominant pitching throughout the regular season. While struggles in Game 2 of the ALCS might cloud fans' memories of his season-long success, Valdez has proven himself to be one of the best pitchers in the game.

While it was a bit of a down season for the 29-year-old, he still performed admirably for the Astros. Over 198.0 innings, Valdez posted a 12-11 record with a 3.45 ERA while also setting a new career high in strikeouts by racking up 200 total Ks.

Framber Valdez is entering the final year of arbitration eligibility and is expected to see a massive jump in his salary. Prior to his poor outing on Monday evening, many had expected that Valdez could see his annual salary jump from $6.8 million to $12.1 million.

It remains to be seen if the Astros gave him the bump in his salary he deserves, or if will they take note of his disastrous outing in Game 2 against the Texas Rangers.