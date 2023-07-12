While the baseball world tuned in for the 2023 MLB All-Star game on Tuesday, New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole was trolled by fans in the aftermath of his outing.

Cole was the starting pitcher for the American League team and produced a perfect inning before being pulled in the second. The game ended 3-2 in favor of the National League side, and fans shared their amusement at the pitcher being withdrawn despite his stellar performance.

The fact was not lost on the fans as they took to social media to poke fun at the incident after the game.

"Was Boone manager?" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Just a rest for him, you know," added another.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Gerrit Cole has established himself as one of the top pitchers in the league over the last decade and made his sixth appearance in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher has had a decent season for the Yankees and showed exactly why he has been an All-Star for the last three years.

Despite giving away a couple of hits, Cole pitched a scoreless inning before being pulled out. While no pitcher in either team pitched more than an inning in the game, the Yankees star was singled out for ridicule, as it has been a similar story for him with the Yankees.

There have been more than a few instances this season that manager Aaron Boone has pulled out Gerrit Cole in the midst of a good performance, only to go on and lose in the final stages of the game.

NL All-Stars triumph over Gerrit Cole and AL counterparts to end losing streak

The National League All-Star team has not beat their American League counterparts for over four years in the MLB All-Star game.

Hence, this year's 3-2 win was a welcome result to snap their losing streak. After Cole's impressive opnening, the AL team took the lead before Luis Arraez's RBI single in the fourth inning put things level.

Entering the eighth, the AL team had a slender 2-1 lead, which was nullified by Ellas Diaz's two-run homer. That saw his team over the line and mark their supremacy in the MLB.

