Mookie Betts was spotted giving pregame talks to rookie Corbin Carroll ahead of Game 3 of the World Series. The Arizona Diamondbacks square off with the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, as Brandon Pfaadt will be up against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

"Mookie Betts with some pregame words to the rookie Corbin Carroll before WS Game 3" - MLBONFOX

Fans didn't wait for too long before barraging the video with comments trolling the two-time World Series champion. Most comments directed jokes at Mookie, asking him not to give advice and for Carroll not to take it.

"Bro thinks he in the World Series." - BoujeeOp

"Who would listen to a guy who 0/11 in the postseason?" - JackinIt365

"Corbin giving him advice on how to hit in the postseason. My rookie already so grown." - seantmooree

"Don’t follow his advice for a big game!" - halos45

"I think Corbin should be giving him tips on how to not choke in the playoffs." - armanigracia

"Corbin is saying “I outplayed the hell out of you this postseason as a rookie." - BradleyBacon8

"That’s the last thing Carroll wants to listen too right now." - hopefulmetsfan

"Hope he doesn’t take Mookie’s advice." - BatSpy

"Probably giving him so good cheating tactics." - 832Martian

"Bro had zero hits and is trying to give advice." - hayvokblue

"CARROLL GET AWAY FROM HIM HIS PLAYOFF FAILURES ARE GONNA RUB OFF ON YOU." - DeftonesFan112

"Closest Mickey Betts will ever get to a real ring as a dodger." - motaliciouso

Despite being a two-time World Series champion, Mookie Betts struggled with the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 postseason, and due to COVID procedures, very few people saw his exploits in the 2020 World Series triumph with the Dodgers. LA has been struggling with Betts' poor postseason record despite excelling in every regular season of the MLB.

Mookie Betts needs to end his postseason flaws

For the first time in his postseason career, Mookie Betts failed to register a hit during the NLDS earlier in October. Betts went 0-11 against the D-backs, taking his postseason record to 58 hits with a 0.251 batting average, 0.333 OBP, 0.377 slugging percentage, and 0.710 OPS.

Betts will be hopeful of a turnaround in 2024 with the LA Dodgers to shut out all the haters and finger-pointers. Hopefully, the 31-year-old keeps entertaining the crowd as he has been doing for the past decade.