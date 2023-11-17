MLB fans across the country jumped at the chance to troll the MVP voting results, as it mistakenly mentioned Bryce Harper as a Washington Nationals player.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger had an impresive regular season this year, finishing the NL MVP voting in 12th place with 36 points. However, in the final results, Harper was marked as a Nationals player, which prompted fans to troll the results on social media.

"My favorite Nationals player," wrote one fan on X (formerly called Twitter).

"Blockbuster trade send him back to DC," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Bryce Harper was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2010 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut in April 2012.

After an impressive debut season that saw the Nationals reach the NLDS, Harper won the Rookie of the Year award. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best hitters in the league. He won several accolades, including seven All-Star selections, two NL MVPs, a NLCS MVP and three Silver Slugger awards amon many others.

In the 2023 season, Harper ended the regular season with a .293 average and 21 home runs in 126 games. The Phillies finished second in the NL East to earn a place in the playoffs.

It was about that time that Harper reached the best form of the season. He slashed a .286 with five home runs, scoring 14 runs and eight RBIs in 42 at bats over the postseason.

While he was not expected to win the NL MVP this year, his performances earned him a place in contention. However, as his name was marked with his former team in the final results, MLB fans took to social media to poke some fun at the mistake.

Could Shohei Ohtani join Bryce Harper in Philadelphia?

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is undoubtedly the number one free agent in the market this winter, and several teams will be approaching him with mammoth offers.

One thing is certain: he will attract the biggest contract ever in MLB history. However, the player himself has been quiet about his future and is expected to consider all ofers before making a decision.

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly among the teams planning to make contact with Ohtani, leaving their fans feeling excited. If they land the Japanese phenom in a roster that includes Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia would become World Series favorites.

