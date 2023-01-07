After missing out on numerous high-profile free agents, the San Francisco Giants have finally brought in a big-name in Michael Conforto. The Giants officially announced the signing of the left-handed hitter on Friday. Conforto has agreed to a two-year, $36 million deal that will allow him to opt out after 2023 if he makes 350 plate appearances.

Conforto was regarded as one of the league's premier outfielders in his prime. The New York Mets rated him highly and selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2014 draft. The outfielder developed faster than expected and quickly worked his way up the ladder. He made his debut for the Mets in 2015 and was called up for his first All-Star game in 2017.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate the high-risk, high-reward signing for the San Francisco Giants. While some see potential in Conforto, the majority of Giants fans are unimpressed after another offseason of false promises.

bobby boucher @liluzidurk69 @SFGiants @mconforto8 Y’all bragged about THIS was gonna be the off-season and we end up with C grade players. Embarrassing. You think this is gonna make the fanbase happy? Fire everyone @SFGiants @mconforto8 Y’all bragged about THIS was gonna be the off-season and we end up with C grade players. Embarrassing. You think this is gonna make the fanbase happy? Fire everyone

ndetherock @EllertNick @SFGiants @mconforto8 I’m sorry, this is not good. Bringing him with a complete roster would be great. But he comes in and can leave immediately is a bad contract. Nothing exciting here. Sorry Michael, good player but I’m not buying a jersey for a guy gone in six months. @SFGiants @mconforto8 I’m sorry, this is not good. Bringing him with a complete roster would be great. But he comes in and can leave immediately is a bad contract. Nothing exciting here. Sorry Michael, good player but I’m not buying a jersey for a guy gone in six months.

Since 2020, Conforto's career has been hampered by injuries. The 29-year-old played in 125 games in 2021 but missed a chunk of the season with a hamstring injury. He underwent surgery on his right shoulder in April 2021. That led to him missing out on the entire 2022 season.

During his peak, Conforto put up expectional numbers. The 2017 season was considered his breakout year. Conforto had a .279/.384/.555 slash line and contributed with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs in just 109 games.

Conforto continued to put up consistent numbers throughout 2018 and 2019. In 2020, he returned to his best form and was selected to the All-MLB second team. That year, Conforto slashed .322/.412/.515 with a impressive .927 OPS.

The San Francisco Giants agreed to a 2-year deal with former All-Star Michael Conforto

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets reacts during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

New York Mets fans have fond memories of Conforto. The young prospect grew up in front of their eyes. Since being drafted by the Mets, Conforto developed into one of the team's most reliable hitters. He was a regular in the lineup and always put in a shift in the outfield.

TC @TCDolfan @SFGiants @mconforto8 Good luck Michael appreciate all your years with Mets. @SFGiants @mconforto8 Good luck Michael appreciate all your years with Mets.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have added All-Star level talent to their rosters. The Giants, meanwhile, missed out on Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa and had to settle for Michael Conforto. It looks like it will be another frustrating season for San Francisco in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes