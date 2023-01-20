Create

MLB fans voice their opinions on the latest voting results over the top 3B in the league - "Nolan is #1 obviously"

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Jan 20, 2023 01:40 AM IST
Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game Two
Nolan Arenado is yet again the No. 1 trending 3B in the league

Fans had their say after the final list for the top 3B in MLB was officially released on the league's various social media handles. Nolan Arenado was obviously voted No. 1, closely followed by Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. The rest of the list includes the likes of Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers, Justin Turner, and more.

Here is how the fans voted for the top 3B in baseball right now 👇See who lands on @MLBNow's list at 8pm ET. #Top10RightNow https://t.co/HvAhZatRR6
"Here is how the fans voted for the top 3B in baseball right now" - MLBNetwork

Players need to have made at least 200 trips to the plate in order to be included. Only the position at which each player appeared in most innings was considered. That noticeably left out Bobby Witt Jr. (who played more innings at second base), Gunnar Henderson (132 PA), Mike Brosseau (160 PA), David Villar (181 PA), and Anthony Rendon (193 PA).

The very fans who voted for the rankings voiced their varied opinions after the official list was released. Every fan had a different opinion about the latest list.

@MLBNetwork @MLBNow Nolan is #1 obviously
"Nolan is #1 obviously" - P_Beshears
@MLBNetwork @MLBNow Who is voting for Ke'bryan Hayes
@MLBNetwork @MLBNow Those last two seem like a bit of a stretch ... 🤷‍♂️
@MLBNetwork @MLBNow Switch Manny and Nolan.
@MLBNetwork @MLBNow This list is not Good Vibes
"This list is not Good Vibes" - urie_ryan
@MLBNetwork @MLBNow Turner, Hayes AND Muncy over Yandy Diaz???
@MLBNetwork @MLBNow The fans are dumb
@MLBNetwork @MLBNow Devers is No4 now
@MLBNetwork @MLBNow Rendon. Comeback Player of the Year and cracking into this list, easy.

The Best of the Best 3B in MLB

3B in the infield is a very important position defensively. Some of the best players in MLB have played as third basemen for various ball clubs in the league.

Unlike the high standards he set in 2019 as the AL MVP runner-up, Alex Bregman had dismal seasons in 2020 and 2021. However, he began to resemble that great talent once again during the second half of the 2022 season.

NL MVP runner-up Manny Machado was the focal point of the San Diego Padres offense while Fernando Tatis Jr. watched from the sidelines.

Manny Machado's defense is unbelievable https://t.co/GGI9q99kHe
"Manny Machado's defense is unbelievable" - KHollowell_
All we can say is WOW 🤯 https://t.co/7hDYzwRctz
"All we can say is WOW" - Cardinals

Nolan Arenado won the NL Gold Glove award and the top slot in the rankings for the 10th consecutive season. He properly earned both given his superior defensive stats (19 DRS, 11.8 UZR/150) and regular highlight reels of outstanding performances.

You've been hit by,You've been struck by,A smooth criminal. https://t.co/wNDULQuQNe
"You've been hit by, You've been struck by, A smooth criminal." - RedSox

Among the five eligible third basemen, Rafael Devers had the lowest defensive metrics and the sixth-highest OPS+. It may be difficult for those who believe he should be higher to defend moving him up this ranking.

