Fans had their say after the final list for the top 3B in MLB was officially released on the league's various social media handles. Nolan Arenado was obviously voted No. 1, closely followed by Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. The rest of the list includes the likes of Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers, Justin Turner, and more.

Here is how the fans voted for the top 3B in baseball right now

Players need to have made at least 200 trips to the plate in order to be included. Only the position at which each player appeared in most innings was considered. That noticeably left out Bobby Witt Jr. (who played more innings at second base), Gunnar Henderson (132 PA), Mike Brosseau (160 PA), David Villar (181 PA), and Anthony Rendon (193 PA).

The very fans who voted for the rankings voiced their varied opinions after the official list was released. Every fan had a different opinion about the latest list.

The Best of the Best 3B in MLB

3B in the infield is a very important position defensively. Some of the best players in MLB have played as third basemen for various ball clubs in the league.

Unlike the high standards he set in 2019 as the AL MVP runner-up, Alex Bregman had dismal seasons in 2020 and 2021. However, he began to resemble that great talent once again during the second half of the 2022 season.

NL MVP runner-up Manny Machado was the focal point of the San Diego Padres offense while Fernando Tatis Jr. watched from the sidelines.

Manny Machado's defense is unbelievable

All we can say is WOW

Nolan Arenado won the NL Gold Glove award and the top slot in the rankings for the 10th consecutive season. He properly earned both given his superior defensive stats (19 DRS, 11.8 UZR/150) and regular highlight reels of outstanding performances.

Among the five eligible third basemen, Rafael Devers had the lowest defensive metrics and the sixth-highest OPS+. It may be difficult for those who believe he should be higher to defend moving him up this ranking.

