Adley Rutschman inspired the Baltimore Orioles to their 8th win of the season on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. The Orioles managed to win their first game against the White Sox to get their series started off on the right note.

With the White Sox leading 3-1 in the 7th innings, Rutschman took to the plate and hit a three-run double to change the tide of the game. Fans were quick to share their reactions to the Orioles catcher's clutch hit on social media.

Rutschman was picked first overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2019 MLB Draft and went on to quickly rise through the ranks in the organization. He was called up to the major leagues in May 2022 after missing the start of the season due to an injury. Rutschman finished the 2022 season hitting .254/.362/.445 with 35 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 113 games with Baltimore.

Rutschman was at it again in Friday night's game against the White Sox. After trailing 3-0 for most of the game, the Orioles turned the game in the 7th innings. Cedric Mullins first earned a run after walking White Sox catcher Reynaldo Lopez. Next to go to bat was Adley Rutschman with the bases loaded for the Orioles.

He drove another Lopez pitch down center field, resulting in a three-run double to give the Orioles a 4-3 lead. They went on to score two more runs and end the night with a 6-3 scoreline.

Orioles fans were elated with the performance, especially with Rutchsman's ability to deliver in such situations over and over again. One fan tweeted, "I think I’m ready to say he’s the best catcher in baseball at the moment," while another added, "Adley Clutchman."

MLB @MLB Adley's got that clutch gene. Adley's got that clutch gene. https://t.co/7iahdXejOZ

Sebastian Alvarez @castlehill814 @MLB I think I’m ready to say he’s the best catcher in baseball at the moment. @MLB I think I’m ready to say he’s the best catcher in baseball at the moment.

JDawg @ijdawg998 MLB @MLB Adley's got that clutch gene. Adley's got that clutch gene. https://t.co/7iahdXejOZ if he stays healthy for his whole career he will be HOF twitter.com/mlb/status/164… if he stays healthy for his whole career he will be HOF twitter.com/mlb/status/164…

Mo @LamarHeisman MLB @MLB Adley's got that clutch gene. Adley's got that clutch gene. https://t.co/7iahdXejOZ We are currently witnessing the greatest catcher of all time. I have a tear in my right eye twitter.com/mlb/status/164… We are currently witnessing the greatest catcher of all time. I have a tear in my right eye twitter.com/mlb/status/164…

Adley Rutschman continues to impress for the Orioles in only his second major league campaign

Adley Rutschman started the 2023 MLB season on a high note and has continued with his impressive performances. On Opening Day, Rutschman batted 5-for-5 with a home run, becoming the first player to do so on Opening Day since 1937. Since then, he has batted .377 with 12 RBIs and 4 home runs in 53 at bats for the Baltimore Orioles this season.

He is proving to be one of the best young hitters in the league with a bright future ahead. The Orioles currently sit in third place in the AL East table and will count on Rutschman to keep delivering the goods.

