MLB Free Agency: 10 top names who could see themselves on a new team in 2024 ft. Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger

Every year, MLB sees some of it's best players decide to switch it up. By virtue of expring contracts, or even opt-outs, a new class of free agents hits the market every offseason.

While there have been no shortage of big-time free agents in the past, 2023 has a different story altogether. Some even believe that records will be shattered by the magnitude of contracts we are about to see.

From coast to coast, let's take a look at the biggest names who are set to feature in the MLB free agency market this year.

Top 10 MLB free agents for the 2023-2024 offseason

10. Josh Hader

Josh Hader of the San Diego Padres was one of the NL's best finishers this year. With a 1.28 ERA alongside 33 saves, virtually any MLB bullpen would be happy to have Hader. However, with his one-year, $14 million contract set to expire, the costs of landing the leftie may be significant for any potential suitors.

9. Lucas Giolito

The Los Angeles Angels made big waves when they traded for Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito at the MLB trade deadline. At the time of his arrival in LA, Giolito was 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA with the Sox. However, after it became apparent that the Angels would miss the postseason, the team placed the former Cy Young contender on waivers.

8. Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray has had a career season. In the final year of his five-year, $50 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, the Vanderbilt alumnus has an ERA of 2.79 in a career-high 32 starts. After a strong shutout performance in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, Gray will have to be on point if the Twins intend on getting any further into the postseason.

7. Jorge Soler

The 2021 World Series MVP, Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler is still seen as a very strong candidate heading into MLB free agency. This season, the 31-year old has hit .250/.341/.512 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs. The Dominican has a player option which he may choose to exercise, but is still likely to be a free agent come the winter.

6. Jordan Montgomery

After it was announced that the Texas Rangers would be without Max Scherzer for at least part of the playoffs, the weight on Jordan Montgomery's shoulders got even heavier. After coming to the Rangers via a trade with the Cards, Montgomery has been outstanding. The 6-foot-6 left hander has an ERA of 2.79 across 11 starts for Texas, and threw seven innings of shutout ball as the Rangers steamrolled the Rays in the AL Wild Card Series.

5. Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola is in the final year of his five-season, $56.7 million contract with the Phillies. Unfortunately, the 30-year old did not have a regular season very becoming of a contract year. In 32 appearances, Nola saw his stats drop off in nearly every regard. The owner of a 4.46 ERA in 193 innings, Nola also surrendered over one hundred runs for the first time in his career.

That said, the right hander is still an elite pitcher in MLB. In Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, Nola tossed seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins as his team booked their spot in the NLDS. Relatively poor season aside, Nola will likely be getting some pretty hefty offers in the mail this winter.

4. Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

A former Gold Glove during his days with the Oakland Athletics, consistency has been the name of the game for Matt Chapman this season for the Jays. The third baseman hit .240, which is actually his highest average since 2019. Moreover, Chapman swatted 17 home runs and 54 RBIs, all while continuing to make highlight-reel defensive plays on the regular.

3. Blake Snell, San Diego Padres

While the implosion of the Padres has been a hot topic this year, the performance of starter Blake Snell cannot be blamed. The 6-foot-4 southpaw posted an NL-best 2.25 ERA, and struck out 234 batters in 180 innings, underpining his 1.189 WHIP. The winner of the 2018 AL Cy Young Award, Snell is not likely to be pursued by the San Diego Padres, because they will likely be unable afford him. Snell will be the front and center in the eyes of many an MLB front office.

2. Cody Bellinger

A former Rookie of the Year and MVP, Cody Bellinger had a spectacular fall from grace. Between 2021 and 2022, Bellinger hit just .193/.256/.355 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the team to release him. After finding a home with the Cubs, Bellinger has shown fans flashes of his former self, and hit for .307, the highest average of his career. While a mutual option does exist, Bellinger could easily declare free agency, making him one of the most valuable MLB free agents this year.

1. Shohei Ohtani

After the Los Angeles Angels missed the postseason for the tenth straight season, nobody can say that it is a surprise to see Shohei Ohtani topping off this list. Despite missing the last four weeks of the season, the 29-year old still finished with an AL-best 44 home runs, and had a better OBP, SLG, and OPS than anyone else. Nobody yet knows where the Japanese pheom will go, but experts think that the offer could eclipse $500 million.

