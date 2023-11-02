MLB Immaculate Grid - Find Answers for daily MLB Puzzle | Nov 2, 2023

The MLB Immaculate Grid posted its 214th puzzle on Thursday, Nov. 2. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to complete a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for error while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

Here, we take a look at all the answers for each grid on Thursday, Nov. 2

Which Tigers players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 2

There have been 147 players who have donned the jersey for the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. One of the more popular names to play for both teams is Rajai Davis.

Which Tigers players have also played for the Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 2

A total of 72 players have played for both the Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins. Miguel Cabrera is a player who ticks both categories.

Which Tigers pitchers have recorded 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 2

There are seven players who have pitched for the Detroit Tigers and recorded 300+ career saves. One player who fits the bill is Francisco Rodriguez.

Which Rangers players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 2

At the time of writing, there are 111 players who have played for both the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants. Carlos Beltran is a player who ticks both categories.

Which Rangers players have also played for the Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 2

There have been 74 players who have suited up for both the Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins. Ivan Rodriguez is a name that fits the bill for these two teams.

Which Rangers pitchers have recorded 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 2

Only seven players have pitched for the Texas Rangers and recorded more than 300 career saves. John Wetteland is a name that ticks both categories.

Which Padres players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 2

There have been 128 players to feature for both the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. One player who recently played for the two teams is Hector Sanchez.

Which Padres players have also played for the Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 2

A total of 80 players have donned the jersey for both the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins. One player who fits the bill is Garrett Cooper.

Which Padres pitchers have recorded 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 2

There have been only seven players who have pitched for the San Diego Padres and recorded more than 300 career saves. Craig Kimbrel is a name that ticks both categories.