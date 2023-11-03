MLB Immaculate Grid - Find Answers for daily MLB Puzzle | Nov 3, 2023

The MLB Immaculate Grid posted its 215th puzzle on Friday, Nov. 3. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

Here, we will take a look at all the answers for each grid on Friday, Nov. 3.

Which Astros players have also played for the Orioles? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers for Nov. 3 revealed

Trey Mancini is one of the 95 players to have played both for the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022.

Which Astros players have recorded 2000+ hits in their careers?

Craig Baggio is one of the 22 players to have played for the Houston Astros and recorded over 2000 career hits. He played his entire career with Houston and racked up a franchise record of 3,060 hits.

Which Astros players have recorded 200+ wins in their careers?

Joe Niekro played 22 seasons in the league and pitched for the Houston Astros from 1975 to 1985. He finished with 221 wins across his career.

Which Cubs players have also played for the Orioles?

Derek Lee is one of the more popular players to have featured for both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. He won the World Series with the Florida Marlins in 2003.

Which Cubs players have recorded 2000+ hits in their careers?

Cap Anson played for the Chicago White Stockings / Colts (now known as Chicago Cubs) from 1876 to 1897. He finished his 27-year MLB career with 3,435 hits.

Which Cubs players have recorded 200+ wins in their careers?

Charlie Root played with the Chicago Cubs from 1926–1941. He holds the Cubs franchise record for the most wins at 201.

Which Red Sox players have also played for the Orioles?

Brady Anderson is one of the 242 players to have played for both the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Which Red Sox players have recorded 2000+ hits in their careers?

Carl Yastrzemski played his entire MLB career with the Boston Red Sox from 1961 to 1983. He finished with the Red Sox franchise record of 3,419 hits.

Which Red Sox players have recorded 200+ wins in their careers?

Roger Clemens played 24 seasons in the MLB and spent 13 years with the Boston Red Sox from 1984 to 1996. He ended his career with 354 wins.