MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 5, 2023 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a few interesting topics, including a crossover between the San Francisco Giants, a Gold Glove, and a season of 100+ runs scored. There are some difficult tasks on this grid, and we have the answers for you here.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for November 5, 2023

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first prompt is for a Cleveland Guardians player who has played for the San Francisco Giants. Hall of Famers Gaylord Perry and Steve Carlton both did this feat and were some of the most successful players to do so. Kenny Lofton works, too, and he was used by just 8% of players at the time of writing.

As for Guardian Gold Gloves, there are a few good answers. Steven Kwan won one in 2022, as did Myles Straw. Many people might not realize that ace pitcher Shane Bieber did so, too. Only 2% of players had used him at the time of writing.

Scoring 100 runs in a season is tough, but the following players have done it for Cleveland:

Grady Sizemore in 2007

Jose Ramirez in 2017

Carlos Santana's 2019 season had 100 or more runs, and he was used by just 1% of players. The Kansas City Royals and Giants also cross over. They had a few players play for each team:

Carlos Beltran

Vida Blue

Johnny Cueto had only been used by 42% of players at the time of writing. The Royals also have a few Gold Glove winners, such as Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, and Alcides Escobar (2% at the time of writing).

Royals that scored 100 runs in a season is a sizeable list. Try using Johnny Damon, Whit Merrifield (6% at the time of writing) or Melky Cabrera. Now on to the last row.

Whit Merrifield qualifies for the MLB Immaculate Grid

The St. Louis Cardinals and Giants have had a few notable players on both franchises:

Rogers Hornsby

Johnny Mize

Carlos Beltran

Mike Leake (3%)

The Cardinals certainly have a multitude of Gold Glove winners, including Harrison Bader, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan (1%). Finally, their list of players with 100 runs in a season is long as well.

Try using Albert Pujols, Stan Musial, Jim Edmonds, Matt Carpenter (4%) or Mark McGwire.