MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 26, 2024

Each and every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for the delight of baseball fans everywhere. Through the simple exercise, fans of all stripes can put their knowledge of MLB history to the test.

The Immaculate Grid follows a simple layout. Each edition comes with a nine-square array. In order to be successful, users must populate each square of the Immaculate Grid with names of relevant MLB players from the past and present.

With yet another exciting sequence released today, let's examine some of the possible Immaculate Grid answers once again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 390. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

MLB Immaculate Grid - Answers for April 26, 2024

Which Mariners players also played for Braves?

Second baseman Bret Boone was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 1990 draft, and made his debut for the team two years later. In 1994, Boone moved to the Reds, where he would hit .320 with 12 home runs to finish in MVP contention that season. Boone would spend the 1999 season with the Braves before returning to Seattle, where he hit a league-high 141 RBIs in 2001, his first season back. Other notable players to have suited up for both franchises include Robinson Cano, Jarred Kelenic, and Kevin Millwood.

Expand Tweet

"Bret Boone - 04/20/2005" - Random Homers

Which Mariners players also played for Marlins?

In his rookie season of 2001, Ichiro Suzuki's 242 hits, 56 stolen bases, and .350 batting average led MLB in all categories. As such, the Mariners star was crowned with an MVP Award and a Rookie of the Year. Following a stint with the Yankees, Ichiro signed two one-year deals with the Marlins in 2016 and 2017 before coming back to Seattle to retire. Jean Segura also played for both clubs, hitting .304/.341/.415 as a member of the 2018 Mariners to win the third All-Star nod of his career.

Which Mariners players have won Rookie of the Year?

Two Mariners players have been named the league's top freshman since Ichiro's otherworldly 2001 campaign. The first was outfielder Kyle Lewis, who hit .262/.364/.437 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI during the shortened 2020 season. The second is well-known center fielder Julio Rodriguez, who won Rookie of the Year in 2022, paving the way for his seven-year, $119 million deal with the team.

Expand Tweet

"The AL ROY race is heating up ... Kyle Lewis immediately ties Luis Robert by hitting his sixth homer of 2020." - MLB Pipeline

Which Orioles players also played for the Braves?

In 2006, outfielder Nick Markakis splashed on to the scene, hitting 16 home runs and 62 RBIs for the Baltimore Orioles to finish as a Rookie of the Year contender. After nine years in Baltimore, Markakis signed with the Braves, and played another six seasons in Atlanta. Current Toronto Blue Jays ace and 2023 AL strikeout king Kevin Gausman also played on both clubs. Gausman spent five years with the Braves between 2013 and 2018 before being dealt to the O's at the 2018 deadline.

Which Orioles players also played for the Marlins?

Though he is best known for his thirteen seasons playing for the now-defunct Montreal Expos, Hall of Famer Tim Raines played for the Marlins and Orioles respectively for the last two years of his career. Six-time All-Star pitcher Kevin Brown also spent time on both teams. After spending the 1995 season with the O's, Brown signed with the Marlins ahead of 1996, and would go on to post a league-low 1.89 ERA that year, finishing second in Cy Young voting.

Which Orioles players have won Rookie of the Year?

The most recent member of the Baltimore Orioles to win the Rookie of the Year is Gunnar Henderson. In 2023, the Alabama-native hit ..255/.325/.489 with 28 home runs and 82 RBIs. Before Henderson, the last O to win the honor was Gregg Olson, who posted a 1.69 ERA in his Rookie season of 1989. Before Olson, the last member of the team to win freshman honors was Cal Ripken Jr.

Expand Tweet

"3 hit day for Gunnar Henderson he is just playing at an unbelievable level right now" - Kam Brice

Which Braves players had a season with an ERA under 3.00?

In 2022, 23 year-old Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves posted a 2.67 ERA, and would go on to strike out more hitters than any other player in the NL in 2023. Other notable Braves pitchers who have finished a season with an ERA under 3.00 include Greg Maddux, who posted a 1.56 and 1.63 figure in 1994 and 1995 respectively, as well as Phil Nekro, who amassed a 1.87 ERA in 1967.

Which Marlins players had a season with an ERA under 3.00?

Already a member of this list, Kevin Brown's 1.89 ERA in 1996 remains the lowest ever put up by a member of the Marlins. Some other names who have posted ERA numbers under 3.00 for the Miami Marlins are 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, as well as the late Jose Fernandez, whose ERA in 2013 was just 2.19.

Expand Tweet

"Six years ago, Jose Fernandez had 14 strikeouts, the most ever by a Marlins rookie. He would go on to be named the NL Rookie of the Year and finished third in the Cy Young Award voting." - ESPN

Which Rookie of the Year winners had a season with an ERA under 3.00?

In 2005, Oakland Athletics pitcher Huston Street shocked the league, putting up a 1.72 across 78 innings to win the Rookie of the Year Award. New York Yankees pitcher Dave Righetti also pulled a similar stunt in 1981, when the 22 year-old logged a 2.05 ERA across 15 starts to win the Rookie of the Year Award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback