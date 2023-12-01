MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 1, 2023

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new, dynamic puzzle for baseball fans to enjoy. The 3 x 3 array follows a relatively simple format that seeks to put MLB knowledge to the test.

By referring to the nine clues, players will be able to populate the squares with names of relevant MLB players. Names can be drawn from the past as well as the present.

On December 1, Immaculate Grid released yet another exciting puzzle. Let's take a look at some possible answers for this edition of the Immaculate Grid.

"Immaculate Grid 243. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for December 1 2023

Which Astros players also played for the Tigers?

Justin Verlander's three Cy Young Awards all came from his time playing with either the Astros or Detroit Tigers. In 2011, while with Detroit, Verlander went 24-5, posting a 2.40 ERA to win both the Cy Young and MVP.

Additionally, Robbie Grossman, JD Martinez, and reliever Alex Presley all qualify for this edition of the Immaculate Grid.

"On this day, October 10th, 2013. Justin Verlander was unhittable, Miggy went deep and the Tigers advanced to their third straight ALCS. There was really nobody better in big game situations than JV." - Motor City Metrics

Which Astros players also played for the Red Sox?

Seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens spent the first twelve years of his career with the Red Sox, and spent the last three with Houston. Catcher Christian Vazquez also spent considerable time on the Red Sox before joining the Houston Astros, winning a World Series with the team in 2018.

Pitcher Danny Darwin posted a league-best 2.21 ERA in 1990 before going to Boston in 1991.

Which Astros players also played for the Yankees?

While the two franchises have become rivals in recent years, they have shared quite a few names over the years. Among them is pitcher Andy Pettite, who's 2020 strikeouts rank first all-time on the New York Yankees leaderboard. Pettite pitched for Houston between 2004 and 2006, between longer stints in the Bronx.

Other names for this part of the Immaculate Grid include 2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, who posted a league-best 2.50 ERA with the Astros in 2019, and current Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Which Tigers players have hd a career WAR over 40?

With an offensive WAR of 145, Ty Cobb holds the Tigers' franchise record in the category. "The Georgia Peach" spent 22 of his 24 big-league seasons in Detroit, and holds the franchise record in doubles, hits, steals, and RBIs.

In addition to Cobb, Charlie Gehringer and Al Kaline both have WAR figures well above 40. Retiring triple crown winner Miguel Cabrera also boasts a 55.4 WAR playing for the Tigers between 2008 and 2023.

Which Red Sox players have hd a career WAR over 40?

Carl Yastrzemski, grandfather of current San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike, put up a 78.3 WAR through his 23 years in Boston. A 1989 Hall of Fame inductee, Yastrzemski is accompanied by players like Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts, and David Ortiz as possible answers to this part of the Immaculate Grid.

"Carl Yastrzemski robs Johnny Bench of a home run in the 1969 all star game" - Baseball in Pics

Which Yankees players have had a career WAR over 40?

The top three WAR leaders in Yankees history are Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and Lou Gehrig respectively. All-multiple time MVPs, the three afforementioned names are all Hall of Famers who won several World Series in New York.

With a WAR of 96.3, shortstop Derek Jeter holds the highest WAR number in the team's modern history.

Which Tigers players have registered 200 hits in a season?

Venezuelan Magglio Ordonez' five-year, $85 million deal in 2005 was the largest the Detroit Tigers ever signed. Two years later, Ordonez hit .363, winning the AL batting title, and recorded 216 hits.

In addition to Ty Cobb, Harry Heilman had four 200+ hit seasons with the Tigers, including the 1921 campaign in which his 237 hits led baseball.

"OTD: Magglio Ordóñez walks it off to beat the A’s and send the Tigers to the World Series (2006)" - Barstool Detroit

Which Red Sox players have registered 200 hits in a season?

Third baseman Wade Boggs' 240 hits for the Red Sox in 1985 holds up as the most ever recorded in the history of the team. Another third baseman, Adrian Gonzalez, accomplished the feat in 2011, hitting .338/.410/.548 with a league-best 213 hits.

Current Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts also put up 214 knocks during the 2016 season, making him viable for this Immaculate Grid.

Which Yankees players have registered 200 hits in a season?

Although his facial hair was not admired by then-Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, Don Mattingly was a terrific hitter for the team during his 14 years in New York. In 1986, one year after winning AL MVP, Mattingly recorded 238 hits, the most in Yankees history.

Before Mattingly, 1970 Hall of Fame inductee Earle Combs held the record on account of his 231 hits in 1927

