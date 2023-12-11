MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 11, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid could prove to be a tall task for many. There are, as usual, loads of teams and players to remember, which is always difficult. There are also some unique statistical and other queries here, so it might be harder than normal. Nevertheless, we have all the answers for you today.

Which players have played for Red Sox and Blue Jays?

Raimel Tapia has played for both the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in his career. Roger Clemens, David Cone, David Wells, Rob Refnsyder and Jackie Bradley Jr. have as well.

Which players have played for Red Sox and Giants?

Juan Marichal played for the Red Sox and San Francisco Giants during his career. This is also true of Adam Duvall, Kevin Pillar, Rajai Davis, Drew Pomeranz and Pablo Sandoval.

Which Red Sox have had 200 strikeouts in a season?

Chris Sale has had a couple of seasons with 200 or more strikeouts in a season for the Red Sox. So has Pedro Martinez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Curt Schilling and Hideo Nomo.

Which players have played for the Astros and Blue Jays?

George Springer played for the Houston Astros and then the Blue Jays. So has Roger Clemens, Jeff Kent, Yimi Garcia, Joe Smith, Tyler Clippard and Teoscar Hernandez.

Which players have played for Astros and Giants?

Randy Johnson played for both the Astros and Giants. This is also true of Joe Morgan, Carlos Beltran, J.D. Davis, Scott Kazmir and Mauricio Dubon.

Which Astros have had 200 strikeouts in a season?

Justin Verlander has had 200 strikeouts in a season for the Astros. So has Gerrit Cole, Framber Valdez, Charlie Morton, Nolan Ryan and Roy Oswalt.

Which players have played for Brewers and Blue Jays?

Josh Donaldson played for the Milwaukee Brewers this year and has played for the Blue Jays before. You can also use Jackie Bradley Jr., Zack Godley and Joel Payamps.

Which players have played for Brewers and Giants?

Andrew McCutchen has played for both the Brewers and Giants. He is joined by Livan Hernandez, Darin Ruf, Justin Smoak, Daniel Robertson, Tyler Austin and Hunter Strickland.

Which Brewers have had 200 strikeouts in a season?

Corbin Burnes had 200 strikeouts for the Brewers

Corbin Burnes has had 200 strikeouts in a season for the Brewers. So has Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Yovani Gallardo, Zack Grienke and Ben Sheets.

