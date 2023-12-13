MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Dec. 13, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features some interesting questions, which could make for a challenging time finishing it.

As always, there are a lot of teams and players to keep track of, as well as some stats and other things to remember. These always make for a fun time, but we have all the answers below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which players have played for Phillies and Dodgers?

Trea Turner has played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. Pedro Martinez, Chase Utley, Craig Kimbrel, Howie Kendrick and Juan Pierre have, too.

Which Phillies have 2000 strikeouts in their career?

Steve Carlton had over 2000 strikeouts and played for the Phillies. So did Fergie Jenkins, Pedro Martinez, Jim Bunning, Tim Keefe and AJ Burnett.

Which Phillies have 10 wins in a season?

Zack Wheeler has 10 wins in a season for the Phillies. So does Aaron Nola, Kid Gleason, Roy Halladay, Robin Roberts and Gus Weyhing.

Which players have played for Athletics and Dodgers?

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson played for the Oakland Athletics and Dodgers. That's also true of Don Sutton, Billy McKinney, Edwin Jackson, Sheldon Neuse and Trayce Thompson.

Which A's have 2000 strikeouts in a career?

Don Sutton had over 2000 strikeouts and played for the Athletics. You can also use Bartolo Colon, Jon Lester, Dennis Eckersley, Tommy John, Vida Blue and Catfish Hunter.

Which A's have 10 wins in a season?

Dave Stewart has more than 10 wins in a season for the A's on multiple occasions. Try using Eddie Plank, Scott Perry, Catfish Hunter, Mark Mulder and Lefty Grove.

Which players have played for Braves and Dodgers?

Freddie Freeman played for the Braves and Dodgers.

Greg Maddux played for both the Braves and Dodgers. You can also use Andruw Jones, Freddie Freeman, Kevin Pillar, Chris Martin, Charlie Culberson and Travis d'Arnaud.

Which Braves have 2000 strikeouts in a career?

Gaylord Perry recorded over 2000 strikeouts and pitched for the Braves. He's joined by Greg Maddux, Phil Niekro, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Cole Hamels and Bartolo Colon.

Which Braves have 10 wins in a season?

Spencer Strider also has 10 wins in a season, as does Max Fried, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Kid Nichols, Warren Spahn, Phil Niekro and Bill James.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.