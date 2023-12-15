MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 15, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid could be tricky. While there aren't any brand new prompts like yesterday, there are a ton of teams to remember and some stats you will need to be familiar with. Fortunately, we've got every single answer you need down below.

Which players have played for the Mets and Yankees?

Neil Walker played for both New York teams, the Mets and Yankees. He is joined by Dwight Gooden, David Cone, Todd Frazier, Gary Sanchez, Adam Ottavino, Cameron Maybin and Brandon Drury.

Which players have played for Mets and Blue Jays?

Jose Bautista played for both the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. This is also true of Daniel Vogelbach, Jacob Barnes, Rajai Davis, Marcus Stroman, Steven Matz and Curtis Granderson.

Which Mets have been All-Stars?

Pete Alonso was a Mets All-Star in 2023. Jeff McNeil, Edwin Diaz, Kodai Senga, Jacob deGrom, Starling Marte, Yoenis Cespedes, Noah Syndergaard and Bartolo Colon have, too.

Which players have played for Orioles and Yankees?

Rougned Odor played for both the Baltimore Orioles and Yankees, as did Mike Mussina, Miguel Castro, Aaron Hicks, Andrew Miller, Brian Roberts and Steve Pearce.

Which players have played for Orioles and Blue Jays?

David Wells played for both the Orioles and Blue Jays. He is joined by Kevin Gausman, Caleb Joseph, Freddy Galvis, Breyvic Valera, Dwigh Smith Jr and Roberto Alomar.

Which Orioles have been All-Stars?

Adley Rutschman was an All-Star for the Orioles. Austin Hays, Cal Ripken Jr, Cedric Mullins, Yennier Cano, Jonathan Schoop and Matt Wieters all qualify as well.

Which players have played for Padres and Yankees?

Gary Sanchez played for the Padres and Yankees

Juan Soto is technically a Yankee and was a Padre, but he does not count. Instead, use Matt Carpenter, Gary Sanchez, David Wells, Anthony Rizzo, Luke Voit and Ji Man Choi.

Which players have played for Padres and Blue Jays?

Rickey Henderson played for both the Padres and Blue Jays. So did Dave Winfield, Roberto Alomar, Brad Hand, Edwin Jackson, Brandon Drury and Mat Latos.

Which Padres have been All-Stars?

Fernando Tatis Jr has been an All-Star for the Padres, as has Manny Machado, Tony Gwynn, Josh Hader, Mark Melancon, Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish.

