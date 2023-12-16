MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 16, 2023

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for baseball fans to delight in. With nearly 300 editions released to date, there exists no better way for fans of all ages to test their knowledge of the game.

The Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple concept. Users are presented with a 3 x 3 grid array. The nine provided clues must then be taken into account so users can populate the spaces with names of relevant MLB stars from the past and present.

On December 16, the Immaculate Grid dropped yet another exciting and interesting challenge. Let's take a look at some possible answers.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for December 16

Which Reds players have hit 30 or more home runs in a season?

The Cincinnati Reds of the late 1970s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1970 and 1979, the team won four NL pennants and a pair of World Series. Outfielder George Foster's 52 home runs in 1977 hold up as the most ever hit by a Red. Other players to have hit 30 or more dingers include Foster's teammate Johnny Bench, and Adam Dunn, who hit 40 home runs for three straight years between 2005 and 2007.

Which Reds players have won a Gold Glove?

The most recent Reds player to win a Gold Glove was Tucker Barnhart, who won his second such honor with the team in 2020. Johnny Bench, a member of the 1970s dynasty, won ten consecutive Gold Gloves between 1968 and 1977.

Which Reds players were born outside the 50 US States?

On June 6, 2023, the Reds called up Dominican infielder Elly De La Cruz up to the big club. The very next day, De La Cruz went deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers to record his first MLB home run. Joey Votto also fits the eligibilty criteria for this section of the Immaculate Grid. Born in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke, Votto hit .324/.424/.600 with 37 home runs and 113 RBIs to win the 2010 NL MVP Award.

Which Red Sox players have 30 home runs in a season?

David "Big Papi" Ortiz' 54 home runs in 2006 still stands as a Boston Red Sox franchise record. Before Ortiz, it was Jimmie Foxx' 50 home runs back in 1937 that held the top of the list. Other names who have connected for 30 bombs for the Sox include Manny Ramirez, Carl Yastrzemski, and JD Martinez.

Which Red Sox players have won a Gold Glove?

Current Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won four straight Gold Gloves for the Sox between 2016 and 2019, also winning a World Series during that time. However, outfielder Dwight Evans' eight Gold Gloves remain the most ever won in franchise history. Recent Red Sox Gold Glovers also include names like Jackie Bradley Jr., Dustin Pedroia, and Ian Kinsler.

Which Red Sox players were born outside the 50 US States?

Born on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao, five-time Silver Slugger Xander Bogaerts played shortstop for the Sox for a decade before inking a long-term deal with the San Diego Padres in 2022. Closer Koji Uehara is also a viable entry for this section of the Immaculate Grid. In the Sox' World Series season of 2013, Uehara went 4-1 with a 1.09 ERA, fanning 101 batters over 74 innings to finish seventh in that year's AL Cy Young voting.

Which 30+ home run players have pitched at least one game?

When it comes to pitchers who have hit 30 home runs, the list is not a big one. New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth hit 30 or more home runs in 13 seasons. Earlier in his career, Ruth also acted as a starting pitcher, going 23-12 with a 1.75 ERA in 1916. The other player is, of course, Shohei Ohtani, which should come as a surprise to nobody.

Which Gold Glove winners have pitched at least one game?

Pitcher Zack Greinke has been around for a long time. The winner of the 2009 AL Cy Young Award, Greinke won six straight Gold Gloves between 2014 and 2019, splitting that period between the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Orioles ace Mike Mussina also won multiple Gold Gloves for a total of seven over his career, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Who has pitched at least one game and was born outside the 50 US States?

Several pitchers born outside the USA have gained notoriety over the years. In this part of today's Immaculate Grid, users can pick from a long list of names that includes options like Bert Blyleven, Johan Santana, Felix Hernandez, Thairo Estrada, Yu Darvish, and Sandy Alcantara.

