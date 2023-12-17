MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 17, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few pretty interesting prompts. This should make for a bit of a challenge, as there are plenty of teams to remember as well as a bit of statistical analysis. Rest assured, we have all the answers for you down below.

Which players have played for Rangers and Phillies?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cole Hamels played for both the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies. This is also true of Fergie Jenkins, Roy Oswalt, Cliff Lee, Travis Janikowski and Ian Kennedy.

Which Rangers have had 30 saves in a season?

Sam Dyson is the last Ranger to get 30 saves in a season, doing so in 2016. He is joined by Joe Nathan, Neftali Feliz, John Wetteland and Jeff Russell.

Which Rangers have 200 wins?

Nolan Ryan had more than 200 wins and played for the Guardians. So did Gaylord Perry, Bert Blyleven, Fergie Jenkins, Jamie Moyer and Bartolo Colon.

Which players have played for Guardians and Phillies?

Jim Thome played for the Cleveland Guardians franchise and the Phillies. He is joined by Cliff Lee, Kenny Lofton, Brad Hand, Marlon Byrd and Jay Bruce.

Which Guardians have had 30 saves in a season?

Emmanuel Clase had over 30 saves for the Guardians

Emmanuel Clase had 30 saves for the Guardians in a season in 2023. So did Brad Hand, Doug Jones and Jose Mesa.

Which Guardians have 200 wins?

Cy Young has more than 200 wins in a season and played for the Phillies. This is also true for Steve Carlton, Phil Niekro, Early Winn and Bert Blyleven.

Which players have played for White Sox and Phillies?

Craig Kimbrel played for both the Chicago White Sox and Phillies. This is also true of Steve Carlton, Josh Harrison, David Robertson, Jayson Nix, Jim Kaat and Dick Allen.

Which White Sox have had 30 saves in a season?

Liam Hendriks recently had more than 30 saves for the White Sox. He is joined by David Robertson, Alex Colome, Keith Foulke, Bobby Jenks and Bobby Thigpen.

Which White Sox have 200 wins?

Steve Carlton had more than 200 wins and played for the White Sox. You can also try using Tom Seaver, Early Winn, Jim Kaat, Ted Lyons and Sad Sam Jones.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.