MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 18, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a couple of brand new queries, which certainly can pose a problem for players. There are always teams and players to keep track of, with stats and other things being added in to throw players for a loop. Fortunately, we have all the answers for you down below.

Which players have played for Mariners and Cubs?

Jamie Moyer played for both the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs. He is joined by Rich Gossage, Anthony Bass, Adam Warren, David Phelps, Tommy La Stella and Steven Souza Jr.

Which Mariners have 100 runs in a season?

Julio Rodriguez scored 100 runs for the Mariners

Julio Rodriguez just had 100 runs in a season for the Mariners. This is also true of Mitch Haniger, Ichiro Suzuki, Robinson Cano, Raul Ibanez, Bret Boone and Alex Rodriguez.

Which Mariners have played third base?

He was just traded away, but Eugenio Suarez was the most recent Mariners third baseman. You can also use Edgar Martinez, Ty France, Luis Torrens and Robinson Cano.

Which players have played for Giants and Cubs?

Mike Tauchman has played for both the San Francisco Giants and the Cubs. He is joined by Rogers Hornsby, Joc Pederson, Kris Bryant, Tyler Chatwood and Derek Holland.

Which Giants have scored 100 runs in a season?

Barry Bonds scored 100 runs in a season for the Giants. This is also true of Hunter Pence, Aubrey Huff, Jeff Kent, Brett Butler and Bobby Bonds.

Which Giants have played third base?

Evan Longoria had a brief stint as the Giants' third baseman. You can also use Willie Mays, Wilmer Flores, Thairo Estrada, Pablo Sandoval and Donovan Solano.

Which players have played for the Cubs and Pirates?

Jameson Taillon played for both the Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. This is also true of Rube Waddell, Shelby Miller, Jake Marisnick, Duane Underwood Jr. and Trevor Cahill.

Which Pirates have scored 100 runs in a season?

Andrew McCutchen is the last Pirates player to score 100 runs, and that was in 2012. He is joined by Jason Bay, Nate McLouth, Jason Kendall and Barry Bonds.

Which Pirates have played third base?

The current third baseman for the Pirates is Ke'Bryan Hayes. You can also use Roberto Clemente, Honus Wagner, Adam Frazier, Rodolfo Castro and David Freese.

