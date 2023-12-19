MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 19, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid looks to be a pretty fun one. There are, as usual, tons of players and teams to keep track of. That always makes for a challenge. When the creators throw in statistical prompts, though, it adds a unique wrinkle, like today.

Which players have played for Cardinals and Yankees?

Matt Carpenter played for the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees. Johnny Mize, Harrison Bader, Jordan Montgomery, JA Happ, Lance Lynn and Luke Voit have as well.

Which players have played for Cardinals and Marlins?

Marcell Ozuna has played for both the Cardinals and Miami Marlins. Sandy Alcantara, Dan Haren, Corey Dickerson, Edwin Jackson and Edgar Renteria will also work.

Which Cardinals have hit .300 in a season?

Albert Pujols has hit .300 in a season for the Cardinals. Stan Musial, Lou Brock, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Pham, Yadier Molina and Lane Thomas have also done this.

Which players have played for Twins and Yankees?

Sonny Gray played for the Twins and Yankees

Joey Gallo has played for the Minnesota Twins and Yankees. So has Lefty Gomez, Sonny Gray, Gio Urshela, Gary Sanchez, Michael Pineda, Josh Donaldson and Bartolo Colon.

Which players have played for Twins and Marlins?

Luis Arraez was traded from the Twins to the Marlins last offseason. He is joined by Livan Hernandez, Pablo Lopez, JT Riddle, Fernando Rodney and Brandon Kintzler.

Which Twins have hit .300 in a season?

Luis Arraez won the batting title in 2022 for the Twins, so he hit over .300. So did Rod Carew, Royce Lewis, Nelson Cruz, Brent Rooker, Joe Mauer and Danny Santana.

Which players have played for Dodgers and Yankees?

Joey Gallo also played for the Dodgers, which means he qualifies here as a Yankee and Dodger. You can also use Tommy John, Lance Lynn, Andrew Heaney and Tommy Kahnle.

Which players have played for Dodgers and Marlins?

Gary Sheffield played for the Dodgers and Marlins. So did Josh Beckett, Jake Marisnick, Curtis Granderson, Sergio Romo, Mike Piazza and Andrew Heaney.

Which Dodgers have hit .300 in a season?

Both Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have hit over .300 in a season for LA. This is also true of Jackie Robinson, Kolten Wong, Trea Turner and David Freese.

