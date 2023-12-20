MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 20, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid brings a few tough challenges to players. The standard teams and players that are tough to keep track of are present here as usual. However, there are also some unique aspects today that should make for a challenge. We've got all the answers for you nonetheless.

Which players have played for Astros and Padres?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dave Roberts played for both the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres. This is also true of Cameron Maybin, Joe Niekro, Phil Maton, Pat Neshek and Steve Finley.

Which Astros have played for just one team?

Jose Altuve has only played for the Astros

Jose Altuve has played for the Astros alone thus far in his MLB career. So has Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Yainer Diaz and Hunter Brown.

Which Astros have thrown a no-hitter?

Nolan Ryan threw a no-hitter for the Astros. He is joined by Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander and Mike Fiers.

Which players have played for A's and Padres?

Rickey Henderson played for the Oakland Athletics and Padres. You can also use Willie McCovey, Miguel Tejada, Jace Peterson, Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker and Edwin Jackson.

Which A's have played for just one team?

Ted Abernathy only played for the Athletics. This is also true of Shea Langeliers, Jordan Diaz, Pete Suder, Dick Green, Jim Poole, Ed Busch and Eddie Rommel.

Which A's have thrown a no-hitter?

Sean Manaea threw a no-hitter for the Athletics. So did Mike Fiers, Dallas Braden, Dave Stewart and Vida Blue.

Which players have played for the Red Sox and Padres?

Xander Bogaerts has played for both the Boston Red Sox and the Padres. He is joined by Jake Peavy (recently featured on Billie Eilish's SNL wardrobe), David Wells and Eric Hosmer.

Which Red Sox have only played for one team?

Thus far, Rafael Devers has only played for the Red Sox. Others include Dustin Pedroia, Jason Varitek, Carl Yastrzemski, Ted Williams and Dom DiMaggio.

Which Red Sox have thrown a no-hitter?

Jon Lester threw the last no-hitter in Red Sox history. Others that did so include Clay Bucholz, Derek Lowe, Hideo Nomo and Dutch Leonard.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.