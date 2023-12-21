MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 21, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid figures to provide many players with a challenge. As usual, there are tons of interesting team combinations to consider and remember who wore both jerseys. There are also some unique position-based queries, too, which make for an interesting wrinkle.

Which Braves played left field?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eddie Rosario played left field for the Braves

Eddie Rosario played left field for the Atlanta Braves. He is joined by Hank Aaron, Chipper Jones, Dale Murphy, Bobby Lowe, Nick Markakis, Billy Hamilton and Martin Prado.

Which Braves played center field?

Michael Harris II played center field for the Braves. You can also use Andruw Jones, Hank Aaron, Henry Long, Ralph Garr, Bill Sweeney and Jeff Francoeur.

Which Braves played right field?

Ronald Acuna Jr. played right field for Atlanta. This is also true of Nick Markakis, David Justice, Mike Lum, Red Smith, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario.

Which Nationals played left field?

Ryan Zimmerman has played left field for the Washington Nationals. So has Lane Thomas, Victor Robles, Josh Bell, Josh Harrison, Kyle Schwarber and Andrew Stevenson.

Which Nationals played center field?

Michael A. Taylor has played center field for the Nationals. This is also true of Tim Raines, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Jayson Werth, Bryce Harper and Victor Robles.

Which Nationals played right field?

Juan Soto played right field for the Nationals. He is joined by Bryce Harper, Mark Reynolds, Matt Adams, Lane Thomas, Alex Call and Andre Dawson.

Which Brewers played left field?

Ryan Braun played left field for a long time for the Milwaukee Brewers. So has Christian Yelich, Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, BJ Surhoff, Jesse Winker, Mark Canha and Andrew McCutchen.

Which Brewers have played center field?

Robin Yount played center field for the Brewers. This is also true of Ryan Braun, Charlie Moore, Sal Frelick, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell and Esteury Ruiz.

Which Brewers have played left field?

Paul Molitor played left field for the Brewers. You can also use Ben Oglivie, Christian Yelich, Mark Canha, Blake Perkins, Andrew McCutchen, Hunter Renfroe, Jace Peterson and Lorenzo Cain.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.