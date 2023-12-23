MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 23, 2023

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle. The game, linked to Baseball Reference, remains one of the top methods for fans to put their MLB knowledge to the ultimate test.

The Immaculate Grid follows a standard format. In order to succeed, users must enter the names of relevant MLB players that are in line with the various clues provided. Sometimes, a team name is given, while other times, statistical achievements are used.

On December 23, Immaculate Grid dropped yet another exciting and dymanic puzzle. Let's examine some of the viable answers that Immaculate Grid users can expect today.

"Immaculate Grid 265. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

MLB Immaculate Grid answers | December 23, 2023

Which Hall of Famers played for the Cardinals?

Stan Musial's 475 career home runs in a St. Louis Cardinals jersey is the most ever hit by a player in franchise history. Musial, a first baseman was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969 is joined by players such as Jesse Burkett and Rogers Hornsby.

Which Hall of Famers played for the Mets?

When pitching ace Tom Glavine came to the Mets in 2003, the southpaw had already won a pair of Cy Young Awards for the Atlanta Braves. Glavine made 164 appearances for the Mets between 2003 and 2007, going 61-56 with a 3.41 ERA, further padding his Hall of Fame credentials. Tom Seager, Duke Snider, and Willie Mays are other options for this part of the Grid.

"Tom Glavine warming up while the pitching coach rips a heater is PEAK 90’s" - Baseball Quotes

Which Hall of Famers played for the Reds?

Any fans who remember the Cincinnati Reds in the 1970s will remember the team's success. Several players of that era found their way into the Baseball Hall of Fame. These names include Johnny Bench, who holds the franchise home run and RBI records as well as third baseman Scott Rolen. Rolen hit .281/.364/.490 over his career, including during his four seasons with the Reds. Rolen was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Which Cardinals players have stolen more than 30 bases in a season?

With 888 swiped bags during his time with the Cards, outfielder Lou Brock owns the franchise record in steals. Over his 19 years, Brock led the MLB in steals eight times, including swiping 118 bags in 1974. 1982 World Series champ Ozzie Smith also had several seasons with 30 or more steals. Smith, a shortstop with 13 Gold Gloves, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002.

"Ozzie Smith leaps HIGH over Frank White stealing 2nd Base during Game 2 of the World Series. October 20, 1985’." - Baseball History through Stats and Pics

Which Mets players have stolen more than 30 bases in a season?

Jose Reyes stole some 408 bases in his twelve seasons with the Mets before departing for the Miami Marlins in 2012. The speedy Dominican had six seasons with 30 or more steals on the Mets. Other players who have hit the 30 steal marker in Queens include 1986 World Series champ Mookie Wilson, as well as outfielder Darryl Strawberry.

Which Reds players have stolen more than 30 bases in a season?

1972 marked the first season for second baseman Joe Morgan on the Reds after coming over from the Houston Astros. It was also a season that saw Morgan steal 58 bases. Morgan would go on to steal 67 and 60 bases respectively in his MVP-winning 1975 and 1976 seasons. In 2014, freshman outfielder Billy Hamilton hit .250/.292/.355 with 58 steals, earning a second-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting.

Which Cardinals players have more than 100 RBIs in a season?

Albert Pujols' 1,397 in a Cardinals outfit places the Dominican second on the all-time franchise leaderboard. After beginning his career on the Cards, Pujols signed a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2010. In 2023, Pujols returned to the Cards, where he would hit his 700th career home run before retiring. Pujols hit over 100 RBIs in eleven of his twelve seasons in St. Louis.

"Congrats to a great hitter & even better person on home run #700! Albert Pujols ladies and gentlemen" - Jake 'JBOY' Crain

Which Mets players have more than 100 RBIs in a season?

2019 saw New York Mets first baseman win the NL Rookie of the Year after hitting a league-best 53 home runs and 120 RBIs. Other Mets who have surpassed that milestone include David Wright, who put up five 100+ RBI seasons, and Carlos Beltran.

Which Reds players have more than 100 RBIs in a season?

Canadian first baseman Joey Votto won the 2010 MVP Award after hitting 37 home runs and 113 RBIs. A year later, Votto followed up by hitting 103 RBIs. Other Reds players viable for this portion of the Immaculate Grid include Tony Perez, Bid McPhee, and Frank Robinson.

