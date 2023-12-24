MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 24, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid on Christmas Eve should be an interesting one. Players from all sorts of teams need to be remembered as usual. Lately, the Grid has been introducing a lot of unique prompts for players to solve and that has continued today. Fortunately, we have everything you need below.

Which players played for Orioles and Twins?

Aaron Hicks played for both the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins during his MLB career. So has Kyle Gibson, Jonathan Schoop and Vance Worley.

Which Orioles had a 10 win season?

Dylan Bundy had 10 wins for the Orioles

Jim Palmer had a 10 win season pitching for the Orioles. You can also use Kyle Bradish, Kyle Gibson, Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy and Mike Mussina.

Which Orioles had a 40 WAR career?

Roberto Alomar had a 40 WAR career and played for the Orioles. This is also true forf Nelson Cruz, Dwight Evans, Steve Finley, Vladimir Guerrero and Reggie Jackson.

Which players played for Guardians and Twins?

Tris Speaker played for both the Cleveland Guardians and Twins. He is joined by Bert Blyleven, Early Winn, Steve Carlton, Eddie Rosario and Josh Donaldson.

Which Guardians had a 10 win season?

Shane Bieber had a 10 win season as a Guardian. So did Mel Harder, Bob Lemon, Early Winn, Triston McKenzie, Cal Quantrill, Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber.

Which Guardians had a 40 WAR career?

Roberto Alomar had 40 WAR and played for the Guardians. You can also use Bobby Bonds, Lou Boudreau, Bartolo Colon, Johnny Damon, Josh Donaldson, Dwight Gooden and Francisco Lindor.

Which players played for White Sox and Twins?

Jerry Koosman played for both the Chicago White Sox and the Twins. He is joined by Billy Hamilton, Liam Hendriks, Ryan Lamarre, Alex Colome and Steve Carlton.

Which White Sox had a 10 win season?

Ted Lyons had a 10 win season for the White Sox. So did Mark Buehrle, Chris Sale, Ivan Nova, Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Carlos Rodon and Lance Lynn.

Which White Sox had a 40 WAR career?

Frank Thomas had 40 WAR and played for the White Sox. You can also use Jose Canseco, Bartolo Colon, Julio Franco, Ken Griffey Jr., Marcus Semien and Chris Sale.

