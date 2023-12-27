MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 27, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a few head-scratching prompts to answer. Keeping track of which players may have played for specific teams at any point is a difficult task as usual, but some of today's questions are even harder. Fortunately, we've got you covered with all the answers.

Which players played for Royals and Red Sox?

Andrew Benintendi played for both the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals. So did Jackie Bradley Jr., Johnny Damon, David Cone, Franchy Cordero and Chris Owings.

Which Royals had a sub 3.00 ERA?

Zack Greinke had a sub 3.00 ERA for the Royals

Zack Greinke once pitched to the tune of an ERA less than 3.00 for the Royals. Bret Saberhagen, Aroldis Chapman, Danny Duffy, Brad Keller, Wade Davis and Matt Strahm did as well.

Which Royals have 300 career home runs?

Harmon Killebrew had over 300 career home runs and played for the Royals. He is joined by Carlos Beltran, Juan Gonzalez, Orlando Cepeda, Lee May and Jose Bautista.

Which players played for Rangers and Red Sox?

Nathan Eovaldi played for both the Texas Rangers and the Red Sox. You can also use Jamie Moyer, Brock Holt, Sandy Leon, Kevin Plawecki, Derek Lowe and Martin Perez.

Which Rangers had a sub 3.00 ERA?

Fergie Jenkins had a season of less than 3.00 ERA. This is also true of Yu Darvish, Jordan Montgomery, Jacob deGrom, Jose LeClerc, Emmanuel Clase and Cory Gearrin.

Which Rangers have 300 career home runs?

Rafael Palmeiro had more than 300 career home runs and played for the Rangers. This is also true for Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa, Adrian Beltre and Jose Canseco.

Which players have played for Athletics and Red Sox?

Dennis Eckersley played for both the Oakland Athletics and the Red Sox. So did Rickie Henderson, Tris Speaker, Mitch Moreland, Edward Mujica and Bartolo Colon.

Which Athletics had a sub 3.00 ERA season?

Rube Wadell had a sub 3.00 ERA with the Athletics in a season. He is joined by Eddie Plank, Chris Bassitt, Frankie Montas, Liam Hendriks, Rich Hill and Lou Trivino.

Which Athletics have 300 career home runs?

Mark McGwire had well over 300 home runs and he played for the Athletics. You can also use Reggie Jackson, Frank Thomas, Willie McCovey, Adam Dunn and Jose Canseco.

