MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 28, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid will once again provide a unique and interesting challenge for players. There are always plenty of teams and MLB stars to keep track of, and there are often some stat-based questions as well. Today is strictly about who played where, though. Fortunately, we have the answers for all sections down below.

Which players played for the Braves and Reds?

Adam Duvall played for both the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds. Brad Brach, Kevin Gausman, Matt Kemp, Raisel Iglesias, Brayan Pena and Billy Hamilton have as well.

Which players played for the Braves and Tigers?

Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews played for the Braves and Detroit Tigers. So did Nick Solak, Joe Jimenez, Robbie Grossman, Drew Smyly and Octavio Dotel.

Which players played for the Braves and Guardians?

Cy Young played for both the Braves and Cleveland Guardians. This is also true of Phil Niekro, Gaylord Perry, Melky Cabrera, Eddie Rosario, Boone Logan and Brad Hand.

Which players played for the Padres and Reds?

David Wells played for both the San Diego Padres and Reds. So did Aaron Harang, Jim Edmonds, Brandon Drury, Freddy Galvis and Hunter Renfroe.

Which players played for the Padres and Tigers?

Ian Kinsler played for both the Padres and Tigers. This is also true of Mickey Lolich, David Wells, Gary Sheffield, Nomar Mazara, Erick Aybar, Edwin Jackson and Fernando Rodney.

Which players played for the Padres and Guardians?

Dave Winfield played for both the Padres and the Guardians. He is joined by Roberto Alomar, Gaylord Perry, Ben Gamel, Josh Bell, Mike Clevinger and Franmil Reyes.

Which players played for the Mariners and Reds?

Luis Castillo played for both the Seattle Mariners and the Reds. You can also use Ken Griffey Jr., Curt Casali, Yonder Alonso, Jay Bruce, Eugenio Suarez and Edwin Encarnacion.

Which players played for the Mariners and Tigers?

Freddy Garcia pitched for both the Mariners and Tigers. He is joined here by Matt Boyd, Robbie Ray, Cameron Maybin, Andrew Romine, Fernando Rodney and Justin Upton.

Which players played for the Mariners and Guardians?

Cliff Lee played for both the Mariners and Guardians. This is also true of Omar Vizquel, Jake Bauers, Carlos Santana, Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion, Domingo Santana and Austin Jackson.

