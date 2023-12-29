MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 29, 2023

Each and every day, MLB Immaculate Grid offers fans of all ages a chance to put their baseball knowledge to the test. With over 250 editions released to date, there is no better way to see how you measure up.

Admininstered by Baseball Reference, the Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple format. Users are requested to populate the nine spaces with names of relevant MLB players from both the past and present.

On December 28, the Immaculate Grid came out with yet another exciting and dynamic puzzle. Let's take a look at some possible answers for this section of the Grid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 271. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

MLB Immaculate Grid answers | December 28, 2023

Which Giants players have also played for the Cardinals?

Team USA Baseball manager Mark DeRosa began his career on the Atlanta Braves. In 2009, DeRosa joined the Cards, and then went to the Giants for the next two seasons. Catcher Mike Matheny won the first Gold Glove of his career in 2000 for the Cards, and would go on to win another with the Giants in 2005 before becoming Cardinals manager subsequently.

Which Mets players have also played for the Cardinals?

Current MLB executive Joe Torre played for both the New York Mets and the Cardinals. After spending nearly a decade on th Braves, Torre went to St. Louis in 1969, and in 1971, hit .363/.421/.555 with 24 home runs and 137 RBIs to win the MVP. Torre spent the last three seasons of his career with the Mets. Other viable players for this portion of the Immaculate Grid. First baseman Keith Hernandez also won the MVP Award for the Cards before making the move to the Mets in 1983, rendering him eligible for this Immaculate Grid.

Expand Tweet

"Congrats to Keith Hernandez on getting his number retired by the Mets next year. Well deserved" - Baseball History Nut

Which Angels players have also played for the Cardinals?

Eight-time Gold Glove outfielder won the 2006 World Series as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Jim Edmonds began his career for the 1993 Golden Angels. Albert Pujols went in the opposite direction, breaking the hearts of Cardinals fans on account of his ten-year, $254 million deal with the Angels in 2011. However, Pujols returned to the Cardinals for his final season of 2023, and recorded his 700th career home run.

Which Giants players have been from the Dominican Republic?

Juan "The Dominican Dandy' Marechal played for the San Francisco Giants from 1960 until 1973, winning a pair of win titles as well as the 1969 ERA title. Current Giants closer Camillo Doval is also from the Dominican Republic, hailing from the central town of Yamasa. As a 25-year old in 2023, Doval led the league in games finished and saves with 60 and 39 respectively.

Expand Tweet

"Camilo Doval is the best Reliever in baseball and no one can tell me otherwise. Thank you" - West Coast Sports

Which Mets players have been from the Dominican Republic?

Over the years, countless players of Dominican origin have suited up for the New York Mets. Among them are 2016 NL saves leader Jeurys Familia, outfielder Starling Marte, and Abraham Almonte. However, Jose Reyes may be the highest-profile Met ever. Reyes led the NL in steals three times with the Mets, and holds second place on the all-time franchise hit leaderboard.

Which Angels players have been from the Dominican Republic?

Erick Aybar, maternal uncle of disgraced Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco, spent a decade on the Los Angeles Angels, winning a Gold Glove with the team in 2011. Moreover, although he only spent six seasons with the team, Vladimir Guerrero Sr's .319 batting average holds up as the most ever hit by a player during their tenure with the team.

Which Giants players have 2000 career hits?

Although no players have garnered 2000 hits with the San Francisco Giants, three players have hit that milestone with the team's precursor, the New York Giants. The three players viable for the Immaculate Grid are Willie Mays, Mel Ott, and Bill Terry.

Which Mets players have 2000 career hits?

Currently, no players have reached 2000 career hits as a member of the New York Mets. Third baseman David Wright leads the pack with the 1,777 knocks that he recorded during his 14 seasons playing with the team.

Which Angels players have 2000 career hits?

Left fielder Garrett Anderson is the only player to have recorded more than 2000 hits in an Angels uniform. Anderson hit .321/.352/.505 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs in 1995 to finish second in Rookie of the Year voting. A 2002 World Series winner, Anderson also led MLB in doubles in both 2002 and 2003, winning Silver Sluggers for both campaigns.

Expand Tweet

"Garrett Anderson with a 3 run double to give the #Angels lead in Game 7 of the 2002 #WorldSeries" - Baseball 4 Ever

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.