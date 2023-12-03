MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 3, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few very tough questions. It has teams that don't seem to have a lot in common and even without stat-based queries to make you think, the grid is going to be a challenge this time around. Fortunately, we have all the answers for you down below.

Which players have played for Orioles and Guardians?

Jim Thome suited up with both the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians. So did Eddie Murray, Frank Robinson, Andrew Velasquez, Andrew Miller, Ryan Flaherty and Mark Reynolds.

Which players have played for Orioles and Padres?

Manny Machado played for the Padres and Orioles

Manny Machado has played for both the Orioles and San Diego Padres. You can also use Fernando Valenzuela, Roberto Alomar, Adam Frazier, Rougned Odor and Jorge Mateo.

Which players have played for Orioles and Royals?

Miguel Tejada played for the Orioles and Kansas City Royals. He is joined by Maikel Franco, Chris Owings, Jorge Lopez, Brett Phillips and Jose Bautista.

Which players have played for Rockies and Guardians?

Ubaldo Jiminez pitched for both the Colorado Rockies and Orioles. You can also use Jason Giambi, Kevin Millwood, Nolan Jones, Yonder Alonso, Ryan Raburn and Mark Reynolds.

Which players have played for Rockies and Padres?

Andy Ashby played for both the Rockies and Padres. So did Jorge Alfaro, Jurickson Profar, Matt Kemp, Yonder Alonso, Jon Garland and Chad Qualls.

Which players have played for Rockies and Royals?

Greg Holland played for both the Rockies and Royals during his MLB career. So did Mike Moustakas, Drew Butera, Jeremy Guthrie and Jorge de la Rosa.

Which players have played for Nationals and Guardians?

Bartolo Colon played for both the Washington Nationals and Guardians during his lengthy MLB career. Try using Josh Bell, Brad Hand, Yan Gomes or Mark Reynolds here.

Which players have played for Nationals and Padres?

Juan Soto played for both the Nationals and Padres. So did Graig Nettles, CJ Abrams, Luke Voit, Nelson Cruz, Brad Hand, Mark Melancon and Oliver Perez.

Which players have played for Nationals and Royals?

Alcides Escobar played for both the Nationals and Royals. This is also true of Maikel Franco, Greg Holland, Trevor Rosenthal, Michael A. Taylor and Jeremy Guthrie.

