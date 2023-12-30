MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 30, 2023

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid drops a new puzzle for fans to enjoy. Jam-packed with baseball knowledge from both the past and the modern day, the Immaculate Grid is a perfect way to put your brain to the test.

The Immaculate Grid follows a fairly simple format. Users must use the provided clues to populate the given squares with names of relevant MLB players. In order to succeed, all of the spaces on the Immaculate Grid just hold the name of an MLB player.

On December 30, the Immaculate Grid came out with yet another great challenge. Let's examine some of the possible answers and eligible names for today's Immaculate Grid.

"Immaculate Grid 272. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Immaculate Grid answers for December 30, 2023

Which Cubs players have recorded 100 or more RBIs in a season?

Third baseman Ron Santo made his debut at third base for the Chicago Cubs as a 20-year old in 1963. Over his 14 years with the club, Santo would put up four 100+ RBI seasons, winning five Gold Gloves and earning a Hall of Fame induction in 2012. Despite spending the first season of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ryne Sandberg hit 1061 career RBIs with the Cubs, including back-to-back 100 RBI seasons in 1990 and 1991.

"January 27, 1982. Cubs trade Ivan DeJesus to the Phillies for Larry Bowa & and a young second baseman named Ryne Sandberg" - This Day in Chicago Sports

Which All-Stars have recorded 100 or more RBIs in a season?

After winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2022, Seattle Mariners outfielder hit 275/.333/.485 with 32 home runs and 103 RBIs to earn his second All-Star nod in as many seasons. Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon hit a league-best 126 RBIs in 2019, winning an All-Star appearance, Silver Slugger, and the World Series that year.

Which Hall of Famers have recorded 100 or more RBIs in a season?

Outfeilder Tony Gwynn spent his entire two-decade career as a member of the San Diego Padres. Over that span, Gwynn won the NL batting title seven times. Although the 2007 Hall of Fame inductee was slow to reach the 100 RBI milestone, he finally did so in 1997, when Gwynn swatted 119 RBIs.

"#OTD in 1993, Tony Gwynn went 6-for-7 as the #Padres defeated the Giants at Jack Murphy Stadium in 12 innings" - Padres on This Day

Which Cubs players have recorded 200 or more hits in a season?

The most recent Cubs player to surpass the 200-hit mark was outfielder Starling Castro, who registered 207 hits during the 2011 season. Two-time Triple Crown winner Rogers Hornsby holds the highest single-season hit record in Cubs history, registering 229 knocks for the team in 1929, the same season he won the NL MVP Award.

Which All-Stars have recorded 200 or more hits in a season?

At the beginning of last season, first baseman Freddie Freeman made the move from the Atlanta Braves to the LA Dodgers. After leading the league in hits, runs, and doubles in 2022, Freeman recorded 211 hits in 2023, marking the first time he passed the 200-mark. Freeman is a seven-time All-Star.

"Freddie Freeman reaches 200 hits in a season for the first time in his career!" - MLB

Which Hall of Famers have recorded 200 or more hits in a season?

Regarded for his defensive play first, many forget the hitting abilities of New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. In 1998, Jeter hit .324/.384/.481 with 203 hits. The following season, the 2020 Hall of Fame inductee led the league with 219. Legendary Pittsburgh Pirates star Roberto Clemente is also a viable answer for this part of the Immaculate Grid. Clemente recorded 3,000 career hits, and led the league in the category in 1964 and 1967 with 209 and 211 hits respectively.

Which Cubs players have stolen 30 or more bases in a season?

Outfielder Sammy Sosa's arrival to the Cubs in 1992 was a significant one. In 1993, Sosa swiped a career-high 36 bases for the Cubs, but soon became known more as a power-hitter. However, the all-time single-season steals record belongs to Bill Lange, who stole 400 bases during his seven years with the team. Lange's 84 stolen bases in 1896 remains the most from a member of his team.

Which All-Stars have stolen 30 or more bases in a season?

In 2009, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Chone Figgins received his first All-Star designation for hitting .298 with 42 stolen bases and 102 walks. In 2005, Figgins' 62 steals led all of baseball. Three-time All-Star and 2007 MVP Jimmy Rollins had ten seasons with 30 or more swipes, including his league-leading 46 in his sophomore season of 2001.

Which Hall of Famers have stolen 30 or more bases in a season?

With 1406 stolen bases over the span of his career, nobody swiped more than Rickey Henderson. The 2009 Hall of Fame inductee led the league in steals no fewer than 12 times, and recorded more than 30 steals in virtually every season until his retirement in 2003.

