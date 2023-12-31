MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 31, 2023

2023 has been a huge year for the MLB Immaculate Grid, and today's iteration marks the final run in the calendar year for it. It's going to be a tough one to complete, with tons of teams, players and stats to complete. Fortunately, we've got you covered below.

Which players have played for the Pirates and Dodgers?

Rich Hill played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is joined by Paul Waner, Shelby Miller, Jake Marisnick, David Freese and Edinson Volquez.

Which Dodgers have won a Gold Glove?

Zack Greinke has won a Gold Glove for the Dodgers. You can also use Adrian Gonzalez, Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw, Matt Kemp and Andre Ethier.

Which Dodgers played outfield?

Mookie Betts has played outfield for the Dodgers. So have Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor, James Outman, Matt Kemp, Duke Snider, Jackie Robinson and Andre Ethier.

Which players have played for Astros and Pirates?

Gerrit Cole played for both the Houston Astros and Pirates. This is also true of Doug Drabek, Francisco Liriano, Joe Musgrove, Kyle Farnsworth and Wade LeBlanc.

Which Astros have won a Gold Glove?

Michael Bourn has won a Gold Glove for the Astros. So has Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Kyle Tucker, Carlos Correa, Dallas Keuchel and Yuli Gurriel.

Which Astros have played outfield?

Yordan Alvarez played outfield for the Astros. This is also true of Kyle Tucker, Cameron Maybin, Chas McCormick, Mauricio Dubon, Michael Brantley and Corey Julks.

Which Pirates were born in Puerto Rico?

Roberto Clemente was born in Puerto Rico and played for the Pirates. This is also true of Jose Lind, Jose Pagan, Roberto Perez, Jonathan Sanchez, Will Cordero and Ivan Cruz.

Which Puerto Ricans have won a Gold Glove?

Carlos Beltran is a Puerto Rican who has won a Gold Glove. You can also use Sandy Alomar, Roberto Alomar, Francisco Lindor, Yadier Molina, Bengie Molina and Ivan Rodriguez.

Which Puerto Ricans have played outfield?

Carlos Beltran is from Puerto Rico and played outfield. He is joined by Roberto Clemente, Ruben Sierra, Jose Cruz, Javier Baez, Kike Hernandez, Eddie Rosario and Carlos Delgado.

