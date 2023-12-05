MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 5, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid could be a difficult one for players to fill. Doing all nine sections is always tough, but some days have more challenging questions than others. With several teams to keep track of and a couple of stats to recall, today's could be quite the task. Fortunately, we have all the answers below.

Which players played for Rays and Phillies?

Pitcher Charlie Morton played for both the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies, as did Julio Franco, David Robertson, Jake Diekman, Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado.

Which players played for Rays and White Sox?

James Shields played for both the Rays and Chicago White Sox. This is also true of Manny Ramirez, Jose Canseco, David Robertson, Avisail Garcia and Edwin Jackson.

Which Rays had 30 steals in a season?

Wander Franco stole 30 bases for the Rays in 2023

Wander Franco recorded 30 steals in a season for the Rays. You can also use Josh Lowe, Randy Arozarena, Carl Crawford, BJ Upton and Desmond Jennings.

Which players played for Angels and Phillies?

Howie Kendrick played for both the Los Angeles Angels and the Phillies. He is joined by Mickey Moniak, Phil Gosselin, Brandon Marsh, Ben Revere and Shane Victorino.

Which players played for Angels and White Sox?

Bartolo Colon played for both the Angels and White Sox during his MLB career. You can also choose Tommy John, Eduardo Escobar, Jon Jay, Jake Lamb and Adam Eaton.

Which Angels had 30 stolen bases in a season?

Mike Trout has stolen 30 bases for the Angels on multiple occasions. He is joined by Chone Figgins, Erick Aybar, Chad Curtis, Mickey Rivers and Jerry Remy.

Which Phillies were born outside the US?

Christian Pache was born outside the US and played for the Phillies. Try also using Jean Segura, Bobby Abreu, Maikel Franco, Carlos Ruiz and Tony Taylor.

Which White Sox were born outside the US?

Jose Abreu played for the White Sox after defecting from Cuba. You can also use Carlos Lee, Magglio Ordonez, Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jiminez, Luis Robert and Juan Uribe.

Which players born outside the US had 30 stolen bases in a season?

Francisco Lindor stole 30 bases in a season and was born outside the US. Ichiro Suzuki, Jose Altuve, Starling Marte, Elvis Andrus, Carlos Gomez, Hanley Ramirez and Julio Rodriguez did the same.

