MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 6, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid is likely to have a few questions that stump players. There are a lot of teams to keep track of, and it's easy to forget that a certain player played briefly for a certain team. With stats to recall, it gets even harder, but we have all the answers.

Which players played for Cardinals and Cubs?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Willson Contreras is one of the latest players to join both the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. Rogers Hornsby, Grover Alexander, Austin Romine, Shelby Miller and Jaime Garcia also did.

Which players have played for Cardinals and Brewers?

Jim Edmonds was a longtime Cardinal who also played for the Milwaukee Brewers. He is joined by Luke Voit, Kolten Wong, Tyler Webb and Jedd Gyorko.

Which Cardinals have had a 20 win season?

Adam Wainwright has had plenty of 20-win seasons for the Cardinals, as has Bob Gipson. Try using Chris Carpenter and Matt Morris as well.

Which players have played for Athletics and Cubs?

Jon Lester pitched for both the Oakland Athletics and Cubs. Dennis Eckersley did, too, and you can also use Justin Grimm, Andrew Chafin, Edwin Jackson and Jonathan Lucroy.

Which players have played for Athletics and Brewers?

Josh Donaldson played for the Brewers and A's

Josh Donaldson recently became a player for the Brewers after leaving the New York Yankees, but he was an Athletic long ago. Don Sutton, Mark Canha, Billy McKinney and Esteury Ruiz also work.

Which Athletics have won 20 games in a season?

Barry Zito was the last A's pitcher to get 20 wins in a season, dating back to 2002. He is joined by Mark Mulder, Tim Hudson, Dave Stewart and Mike Norris.

Which Hall of Famers played for the Cubs?

Ernie Banks, Grover Alexander, Lou Brock, Mordecai Brown, Frank Chance and Andre Dawson were all Hall of Famers who played for the Cubs.

Which Hall of Famers played for the Brewers?

Hank Aaron is a Hall of Famer who played for Milwaukee. So are Rollie Fingers, Trevor Hoffman, Don Sutton, Paul Molitor and Robin Yount.

Which Hall of Famers had 20-win seasons?

Cy Young pitched to the tune of 20 wins on more than one occasion. So did Walter Johnson, Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and Phil Niekro.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.