MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 7, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid is likely to give those trying to complete it some frustration. There are quite a few teams to keep track of as usual, with a few award-winning players to consider. This usually makes for a tough time, but we have all the answers below for you.

Which players have played for Red Sox and Braves?

Adam Duvall played for both the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. This is also true of Babe Ruth, Cy Young, John Smoltz, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin and Craig Kimbrel.

Which players have played for Red Sox and Mets?

Justin Turner played for the Red Sox and Mets

Tom Seaver played for the Red Sox and the New York Mets. So did David Cone, Justin Turner, Tommy Pham, Kevin Pillar, Adam Ottavino and Yoenis Cespedes.

Which Red Sox have won Silver Slugger?

Rafael Devers just took home a Silver Slugger for the Red Sox. He joined Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, David Ortiz, Adrian Gonzalez, JD Martinez and Dustin Pedroia.

Which players have played for Giants and Braves?

Kevin Gausman played for the San Francisco Giants and Braves. You can also use Tim Hudson, Kevin Pillar, Stephen Vogt, Pablo Sandoval and Charlie Culberson.

Which players have played for Giants and Mets?

Willie Mays played for both the Giants and Mets. This is also true for Kevin Pillar, JD Davis, Rajai Davis, Austin Jackson, Joe Panik, Nori Aoki, Carlos Beltran and Jeff Kent.

Which Giants have won Silver Slugger?

Donovan Solano recently won a SIlver Slugger for the Giants. He joined Barry Bonds, Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner, Jeff Kent and Joe Morgan.

Which players have played for Astros and Braves?

Eddie Matthews played for both the Houston Astros and the Braves. You can also use Jake Odorizzi, Cameron Maybin, Brian McCann, Dallas Keuchel and Robbie Grossman.

Which players have played for Astros and Mets?

Justin Verlander played for both the Astros and Mets. So did Nolan Ryan, Dwight Gooden, Carlos Beltran, Rafael Montero, Carlos Gomez, Kyle Farnsworth and Jake Marisnick.

Which Astros have won Silver Slugger?

Kyle Tucker just won a Silver Slugger for the Astros. He joined Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, George Springer, Carlos Lee and Jeff Bagwell.

