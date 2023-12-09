MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 9, 2023

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for the enjoyment of fans everywhere. With over 250 editions to date, there is no better way for fans of all ages to put their knowledge to the test.

The Immaculate Grid follows a simple concept. Users must consult the given clues to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB players. The names used can be from both the past and the present.

On December 9, Immaculate Grid released yet another puzzle for fans to indulge in. Let's explore some of the answers that will see you achieve full marks.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers December 9

Which Yankees players have hit over 300 career home runs?

Babe Ruth's 659 home runs are the most in New York Yankees history. After the Bambino, Mickey Mantle and Lou Gehrig round out the list. The most recent player to hit the 300 home run mark in the pinstripes was Alex Rodriguez, who had 351 bombs when he retired midway through the 2016 season.

Which Guardians players have hit over 300 career home runs?

Hall of Fame infielder Jim Thorme has hit the most homers in Cleveland baseball history, and also holds the single-season home run record for the team. A 1992 Hall of Fame inductee, Throme's 337 career home runs for the Cleveland Indians make him the only player to hit that milestone on the shores of Lake Erie.

Which Hall of Famers have hit over 300 career home runs?

Although Barry Bonds' 762 career home runs technically place him atop the all-time leaderboard, that number has been called into question following subsequent revelations of Bonds' PED use. In 2022, Albert Pujols came back to his first team, the St. Louis Cardinals for a final season. In September, Pujols hit his 703rd career home run, placing him fourth all-time on the list of home run leaders.

Which Yankees players have hit over .300 in a season?

The 1996 season saw rookie shortstop Derek Jeter break onto the scene. Hitting .314/.370/.430 was enough for the young Michigan-native to win that year's AL Rookie of the Year honors. Other Bronx Bombers who have reached the .300 batting mark in a season include Robinson Cano, Joe DiMaggio, and Don Mattingly.

Which Guardians players have hit over 300 in a season?

Current Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has hit .300 several times over the course of his 11-year stint with the team. However, the all-time franchise batting average record belongs to Joe Jackson. Jackson hit .408 during the 1911 season. Jackson was traded to the Chicago White Sox halfway through the 1915 season, where he would win the World Series two years later.

Which Hall of Famers have hit over .300 in a season?

Known as the "Georgia Peach", Detroit Tigers center fielder Ty Cobb hit .300 or over in all of his 24 career season, save for his rookie campaign. As such, the 1936 Hall of Fame inductee's 366 career average continues to hold up as the all-time MLB record. Long time San Diego Padres star and 2007 Hall of Famer inductee Tony Gywnn's .338 career average was a result of his 19 straight seasons hitting over .300.

Which Yankees pitchers have posted a season ERA less than 3.00?

2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole's 2.63 ERA this year led the league among starters. Cole is joined on this portion of the Immaculate Grid by fellow Yankees arms like David Cone, CC Sabathia, and Andy Pettite, who also holds the franchise strikeout record.

Which Guardians pitchers have posted a season ERA less than 3.00?

6-foot-3 right hander Shane Bieber's 1.63 ERA in the shortened season of 2020 led the league, and also placed him fifth on the franchise's all-time season ERA list. Above Bieber lies Cuban flamethrower Luis Tisant, who put up a 1.60 ERA across 34 appearances in 1968.

Which Hall of Fame pitchers have posted a season ERA less than 3.00?

Nearly every pitcher who has entered the Baseball Hall of Fame has compiled a seasonal ERA of less than 3.00. Some of the names viable for this part of the Immaculate Grid include Boston Red Sox ace Cy Young, Roy Parnell, Bob Gibson, and Satchel Paige.

