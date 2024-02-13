MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 13, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should be a good one. It has plenty of the usual teams and players that force trivia enthusiasts to think long and hard, but it also has an accolade-based question. Fortunately, we've got all the answers down below.

Which players played for the Padres and Rays?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blake Snell played for both the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays. So did James Shields, Fred McGriff, Ji Man Choi, Oswaldo Arcia, Tommy Pham and Wil Myers.

Which players played for the Padres and Phillies?

Fernando Valenzuela played for both the Padres and Philadelphia Phillies. You can also use Shane Victorino, Benito Santiago, Jake Arrietta, Vince Velasquez and Brad Hand.

Which Padres won Silver Slugger?

Manny Machado won a Silver Slugger

Manny Machado won a Silver Slugger for the Padres. He is joined by Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Chase Headley, Gary Sheffield, Fred McGriff, Benito Santiago and Mark Loretta.

Which players played for the Astros and Rays?

Ryne Stanek played for both the Houston Astros and the Rays. This is also true of Dwight Gooden, Carlos Pena, Chris Devenski, Jose Siri, Charlie Morton and Xavier Cedeno.

Which players played for the Astros and Phillies?

Charlie Morton played for both the Astros and Phillies. Carlos Pena, Scott Kazmir, Collin McHugh, Jake Odorizzi, Carlos Gomez and Jose Siri have as well.

Which Astros players won Silver Slugger?

Jose Altuve won Silver Slugger for the Astros, as did Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Michael Bourn, Morgan Ensberg, Craig Biggio and Moises Alou.

Which players played for the Rangers and Rays?

Corey Kluber played for both the Texas Rangers and the Rays. This is also true of Nelson Cruz, Julio Franco, Nathan Eovaldi, Nathaniel Lowe, Pete Fairbanks and Jose Canseco.

Which players played for the Rangers and Phillies?

Cole Hamels played for the Rangers and Phillies. You can also use Roy Oswalt, Cliff Lee, Jamie Moyer, Michael Young, Travis Janikowski, Phil Gosselin and Jake Diekman.

Which Rangers won Silver Slugger?

Josh Hamilton won a Silver Slugger with the Rangers. He is joined by Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien, Mark Teixeira, Ivan Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Juan Gonzalez and Adrian Beltre.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.