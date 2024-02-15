MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 15, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid figures to be one of the more difficult ones in recent memory. Trivia enthusiasts are required today to remember Negro Leagues players, Hall of Famers, All-Stars and even a statistical feat. It's a lot to juggle, but we've got you covered with every answer below.

Which Negro Leagues players are Hall of Famers?

Jackie Robinson played in the Negro Leagues and made the Hall of Fame. This same criteria is met by Satchel Paige, Bill Foster, Josh Gibson, Minnie Minoso and Willie Mays.

Which Negro Leagues players are All-Stars?

Jackie Robinson was also a Negro Leagues player who was an All-Star. He is joined here by Josh Gibson, Cool Papa Bell, Ted Radcliffe, Biz Mackey and Larry Brown.

Which Negro Leagues players had a sub-3.00 ERA season?

Satchel Paige had ERAs below 3.00 and played in the Negro Leagues. You can also use Bill Foster, Bullet Rogan, Ed Rile, Johnny Wright, Ted Trent and Hilton Smith.

Which Pittsburgh Pirates are Hall of Famers?

Roberto Clemente is a Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer. So are Bert Blyleven, Fred Clarke, Joe Cronin, Ralph Kiner, Rich Gossage, Hank Greenberg and Bill Mazeroski.

Which Pittsburgh Pirates are All-Stars?

Andrew McCutchen was an All-Star for the Pirates. This is also true of Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Ralph Kiner, Bobby Bonilla, Barry Bonds, Mark Melancon and Paul Waner.

Which Pittsburgh Pirates had a sub-3.00 ERA season?

Gerrit Cole had an ERA below 3.00 for the Pirates, as did JA Happ, Roy Face, Felipe Vasquez, Al Mamaux, David Bednar, Jason Grilli, Doug Drabek and Lefty Leifield.

Which Mets are Hall of Famers?

Tom Seaver is a Hall of Famer for the Mets. You can also use Roberto Alomar, Yogi Berra, Tom Glavine, Pedro Martinez, Willie Mays, Mike Piazza and Nolan Ryan.

Which Mets are All-Stars?

Pete Alonso is an All-Star for the Mets. So are Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza, Daryll Strawberry, Carlos Beltran, Jose Reyes, Gary Carter and Keith Hernandez.

Which Mets had a sub-3.00 ERA season?

Jacob deGrom had an ERA below 3.00 for the Mets. He is joined by Tom Seaver, Jeurys Familia, Dwight Gooden, Kodai Senga, Max Scherzer, Brad Hand and Seth Lugo.

