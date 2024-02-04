MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 4, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should be a fun one for players to complete. Not only does everyone need to remember who played for which teams, but they also need to know some fun stats and anecdotes. Fortunately, we've got you covered down below.

Which players played for the Dodgers and A's?

Blake Treinen played for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics. He is joined by Don Sutton, Rickey Henderson, Tommy John, Jake Lamb, Sheldon Neuse and Zack Wheat.

Which Dodgers had sub-3.00 ERA seasons?

Clayton Kershaw has had seasons of less than 3.00 ERA for the Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw has had seasons of less than 3.00 ERA for the Dodgers. So have Walker Buehler, Orel Hershiser, Fernando Valenzuela, Don Drysdale, Kenley Jansen and Dustin May.

Which Dodgers threw a no-hitter?

Clayton Kershaw has tossed a no-hitter for the Dodgers, as have Josh Beckett, Hideo Nomo, Ramon Martinez, Kevin Gross and Fernando Valenzuela.

Which players played for the Cubs and A's?

Rube Waddell played for both the Chicago Cubs and Athletics. You can also use Dennis Eckersley, Yan Gomes, Nick Martini, Billy Williams, Chris Coghlan and Bill Nicholson.

Which Cubs had sub-3.00 ERA seasons?

Jake Arrietta had a sub-3.00 ERA for the Cubs. This is also true of Mordecai Brown, Carl Lundgren, Adbert Alzolay, Craig Kimbrel, Fergie Jenkins and Grover Alexander.

Which Cubs threw a no-hitter?

Jake Arrietta threw a no-hitter for the Cubs as well. He is joined by Alec Mills, Carlos Zambrano, Milt Pappas, Burt Hooton, Ken Holtzman and Don Cardwell.

Which A's won Cy Young?

Barry Zito won Cy Young for the Athletics. So did Dennis Eckersley, Bob Welch, Catfish Hunter and Vida Blue.

Which players had a sub-3.00 ERA and won the Cy Young?

Gerrit Cole won the Cy Young with an ERA below 3.00. You can also use Blake Snell, Jacob deGrom, Corbin Burnes, Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara and Shane Bieber.

Which Cy Young players threw no-hitters?

Justin Verlander is a Cy Young who has thrown a no-hitter. He is joined by Corbin Burnes, Vida Blue, Felix Hernandez, Roy Halladay, Johan Santana, Gaylord Perry and Max Scherzer.

