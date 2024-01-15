MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 15, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should be another fun one for trivia enthusiasts to complete. With teams and players and sometimes stats and positions to remember, it's always a good time and today is no different. If you need some assistance, we've got all the answers down below.

Which players have played for Cardinals and Braves?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcell Ozuna played for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves in his time. This is also true of Cy Young, Rogers Hornsby, John Smoltz and Shelby Miller.

Which Cardinals hit more than 10 home runs?

Paul Goldschmidt hit 10 home runs for the Cardinals

Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman, Albert Pujols, Paul Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina, Stan Musial, David Freese, Carlos Beltran, Matt Holliday and Jim Edmonds have hit more than 10 home runs for the Cardinals.

Which Cardinals have been an All-Star?

Adam Wainwright was an All-Star for the Cardinals. Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado, Stan Musial, Matt Holliday and Paul Goldschmidt have also achieved this honor.

Which players played for the Phillies and Braves?

Cole Hamels played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Braves. You can also use Brad Hand, Billy Hamilton, Freddy Garcia, Aaron Harang and Johan Camargo.

Which Phillies have hit 10 home runs in a season?

Bryce Harper has hit more than 10 home runs in a season. So has Rhys Hoskins, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Chase Utley and Brandon Marsh.

Which Phillies were All-Stars?

Bryce Harper has been an All-Star with the Phillies. This is also true of Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Roy Halladay, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley and Shane Victorino.

Which players played for the Cubs and Braves?

Dansby Swanson played for the Chicago Cubs and Braves. He is joined by Greg Maddux, Andrelton Simmons, Joc Pederson, Shelby Miller, Billy Hamilton and Craig Kimbrel.

Which Cubs have hit 10 home runs in a season?

Dansby Swanson has hit 10 home runs for the Cubs. So has Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, Javier Baez, David Ross, Cody Bellinger and Alfonso Soriano.

Which Cubs have been All-Stars?

Cody Bellinger was an All-Star for the Cubs, as was Anthony Rizzo, Jake Arrieta, Alfonso Soriano, Derrek Lee, Ryne Sandberg, Ryan Dempster, Kerry Wood and Wade Davis.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.