MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Jan. 6, 2024

Every day, the MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for baseball fans of all ages to delight in. With nearly 300 editions dropped to date, there remains no better way for fans around the world to put their baseball knowledge to the test.

On January 6, 2024, the Immaculate Grid came out with another great puzzle full of interesting bits of knowledge. Let's examine some possible answers for today's installment of the Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for January 6, 2024

Which shortstops have had 40 or more home runs in a season?

Shortstop Ernie Banks spent his entire 19-season career playing for the Chicago Cubs. Over that period, Banks' 298 home runs as a shortstop were enough to place him third on the all-time shortstops home run list. Banks led the league in home runs twice, and had four seasons in which he surpassed the 40-homer mark.

Which center fielders have had 40 or more home runs in a season?

Three-time MVP Mike Trout is the epitome of a power-hitting centre fielder. Since making his debut with the Los Angeles Angels. Between winning MVP Awards in 2014 and 2016, Trout hit 41 home runs and 90 RBIs in 2015. In 2019, Trout hit a career-high 45 home runs in 2019, winning his third MVP in the process.

Other centre fielders eligible for this section of the Immaculate Grid Ken Griffey Jr., Jim Edmonds, and Duke Snider.

Which DHs have had 40 or more home runs in a season?

Boston Red Sox shortstop David Ortiz connected for 531 home runs during his 14 seasons playing DH for the team. This was on account of three seasons between 2004 and 2006 that saw "Big Papi" log 40 or more homers.

1989 Chicago White Sox first rounder Frank Thomas was another DH with a big bat. As a 25-year-old in 1993, Thomas hit 41 home runs and 128 RBIs to win the AL MVP Award.

Which shortstops have won Rookie of the Year?

Earlier this year, shortstop Corey Seager inked a ten-year contract worth $325 million with the Texas Rangers. The deal surpassed A-Rod's 2003 contract for the largest deal in franchise history. Seager won the 2016 Rookie of the Year on the Dodgers after hitting .308/.365/.512 with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs.

In the American League, Orioles youngster Gunnar Henderson won the 2023 honor after splitting fielding time between shortstop and third base.

Which center fielders have won Rookie of the Year?

Just a few years after the leagues were integrated, center fielder Willie Mays made his debut for the 1951 New York Giants. In his first season, Mays hit .274/.356/..472 with 20 home runs and 68 RBIs, winning the Rookie of the Year Award.

In 2022, Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez won the AL Rookie fo the Year after hitting .284/.345/.509.

Which DHs have won Rookie of the Year?

When Shohei Ohtani arrived in the league in 2018, teams were unsure what to make of his two-way capabilities. Angels manager Mike Scoscia decided to have Ohtani play DH on the days in which he would pitch. The Japanese star ended up hitting .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs all while going 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA, earning him a spot on today's Immaculate Grid.

Which shortstops have played for the Tampa Bay Rays?

When shortstop Wander Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract, Tampa Bay Rays fans thought that the young star would lead their team for a long time. However, with the 22-year old star now mired in an investigation into relationships with underage women, there is doubt regarding Franco's future with the Rays.

Other players to have manned the shortstop position for the Rays include Julio Lugo, Jason Bartlett, and Yunel Escobar.

Which center fielders have played for the Tampa Bay Rays?

Current Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier played for the Rays for a decade. During that time, Kiermaier hit .248/.308/.407, winning a pair of Gold Gloves. BJ Upton manned center for the Rays from 2006 to 2012, stealing 232 bases over that span, placing him second on the all-time franchise leaderboard.

Which DHs have played for the Tampa Bay Rays?

By the time Jose Canseco made it to the Tampa Devil Rays in 1999, the 34-year old former MVP was in decline. However, that season saw Canseco's bat come alive once more, hitting 34 home runs, 95 RBIs, and maintaining an OPS of .961.

Leftfielder Greg Vaughn also put up some formidable stats during his short tenure with the team. Hitting for the Rays between 2000 and 2002, Vaughn hit .226/.335/.434 with 60 home runs and 185 RBIs, making him viable for the Immaculate Grid.

