MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 1, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid figures to be a very tough one. The first of the new year, these prompts are not all that easy to remember players who can qualify. Nevertheless, we have all the answers for each section of the grid down below for you to complete it for the first time this year.

Which players played for the Orioles and Red Sox?

Steve Pearce, World Series MVP, played for both the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. He is joined by David Wells, Jamie Moyer, Justin Turner and Andrew Miller.

Which Orioles had a 20-win season?

Mike Boddicker had a 20 win season for Baltimore in 1984, the last time anyone did. You can also use Jim Palmer, Dave McNally, Mike Cueller and Wayne Garland.

Which Orioles were first-round picks?

Adley Rutschman was a first-round selection for the Orioles. So was Adam Jones, Colton Cowser, Dillon Tate, Ryan Mountcastle, Nick Markakis and Brian Roberts.

Which players played for Phillies and Red Sox?

Kyle Schwarber played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Red Sox. This is also true of Pedro Martinez, Craig Kimbrel, Shane Victorino, Andrew Bailey and Michael Martinez.

Which Phillies had a 20-win season?

Roy Halladay had 20 wins for the Phillies in 2010, the last time anyone did that. He is joined by Steve Carlton, Chris Short, Robin Roberts, Grover Alexander and Eppa Rixey.

Which Phillies were first-round draft picks?

Chase Utley was a first-round pick for the Phillies. This is also true of Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, Aaron Nola, Zach Eflin and Jayson Werth.

Which players played for the Tigers and Red Sox?

Eduardo Rodriguez played for both the Detroit Tigers and the Red Sox. He is joined by Eddie Cicotte, Yoenis Cespedes, JD Martinez, Ian Kinsler, Doug Fister, Victor Martinez and Rick Porcello.

Which Tigers had a 20-win season?

Justin Verlander won 20 games for the Tigers. This is also true of Max Scherzer, Jack Morris, Joe Coleman, Mickey Lolich, Jim Bunning and Hal Newhouser.

Which Tigers were first-round picks?

Spencer Torkelson was a first-round pick by the Tigers. So was Riley Greene, Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Alex Faedo, Carson Fulmer, CJ Cron, David Price and Rick Porcello.

