MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 10, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features some very fun prompts. As usual, the grid provides the opportunity to stretch your brain and remember which players played for which teams. It also gives a few unique questions to throw a wrench into things. Fortunately, we've got all the answers below.

Which players have played for Pirates and Guardians?

Bert Blyleven played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians. He is joined by Austin Hedges, Carlos Santana, Roberto Perez, Zack Collins and Ralph Kiner.

Which Pirates have had a 10 win season?

Gerrit Cole earned 10 wins in a season for the Pirates

Gerrit Cole recorded 10 wins in a season for the Pirates. This is also true of Babe Adams, Rip Sewell, Joe Musgrove, Mitch Keller, Ivan Nova, Jameson Taillon and Zach Duke.

Which Pirates only played for one team?

Roberto Clemente played solely for the Pirates. So did Willie Stargell, Pie Traynor, Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Jung Ho Kang and Gregory Polanco.

Which players have played for Blue Jays and Guardians?

Phil Niekro played for both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Guardians. He is joined by Zack Collins, Jordan Luplow, Brad Hand, Edwin Encarnacion, Dave Winfield and Pat Borders.

Which Blue Jays have had a 10 win season?

Kevin Gausman has had 10 wins in a season for the Blue Jays. So has Dave Stieb, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Alek Manoah, Robbie Ray and Hyun Jin Ryu.

Which Blue Jays have only played for one team?

Thus far, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has only played for the Blue Jays. This is also true of Bo Bichette, Danny Jansen, Cavan Biggio, Alejandro Kirk and Santiago Espinal.

Which players have played for Marlins and Guardians?

Hanley Ramirez played for both the Marlins and Guardians. He is joined by Bobby Witt Sr., Carl Pavano, Josh Bell, Jesus Aguilar, Adam Cimber, Mike Aviles and Aaron Boone.

Which Marlins have had a 10 win season?

Sandy Alcantara has recorded over 10 wins in a single season with the Marlins. So has Jose Fernandez, Ricky Nolasco, Jesus Luzardo, Caleb Smith, Jose Urena and Josh Johnson.

Which Marlins have only played for one team?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has thus far only played for the Marlins. This is also true of Jose Fernandez, Nick Fortes, Bryan De La Cruz, Ed Lucas, Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera.

