MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 11, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid provides yet another opportunity for baseball fans to flex their trivia knowledge. It requires them to remember players that played on multiple teams as well as some stats and other interesting factoids. Fortunately, we've got every answer you need down below.

Which players played for the Orioles and Brewers?

J.J. Hardy played for both the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers. This is also true of Jesus Aguilar, Pedro Severino, Dave May, Rick Dempsey and BJ Surhoff.

Which players played for the Orioles and Athletics?

Eddie Plank played for both the Orioles and Oakland Athletics. He is joined by Reggie Jackson, Rube Waddell, Miguel Tejada, Bing Miller, Mike Bordick and Jesus Aguilar.

Which Orioles threw a no-hitter?

John Means threw a no-hitter for the Orioles, and so did Jim Palmer, Tom Phoebus, Hoyt Wilhelm and Matt Kilroy.

Which players played for the White Sox and Brewers?

Gio Gonzalez played for both the Chicago White Sox and Brewers. You can also use Yasmani Grandal, Xavier Cedeno, Joakim Soria, Omar Narvaez and Ray Durham.

Which players played for the White Sox and Athletics?

Frank Thomas played for both the White Sox and Athletics. He is joined by Tommy John, Elvis Andrus, Kendall Graveman, Yonder Alonso, Eddie Collins and Nellie Fox.

Which White Sox threw a no-hitter?

Carlos Rodon threw a no-hitter for the White Sox

Mark Buehrle threw a perfect game, so he counts for this one. Carlos Rodon, Lucas Giolito, Philip Humber, Joe Cowley, Wilson Alvarez and Joe Horlen did as well.

Which Brewers were born outside the US?

Ben Oglivie played for the Brewers and was born outside the US. So did Carlos Gomez, Carlos Lee, Willy Adames, Domingo Santana, Orlando Arcia and Manny Pina.

Which Athletics were born outside the US?

Bert Campaneris was born outside the US and played for the Athletics. This is also true of Jose Canseco, Miguel Tejada, Tony Armas, Yoenis Cespedes and Ruben Sierra.

Which players born outside the US threw a no-hitter?

Domingo German tossed a perfect game for the New York Yankees and he was born outside the US. Felix Hernandez, Ubaldo Jiminez, Francisco Liriano and James Paxton will also be good choices here.

