MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Jan. 14, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid will be a good one to test fans' knowledge. Every day, the trivia puzzle gives baseball fans the chance to flex their knowledge and try to come up with the rarest answers for interesting and fun prompts.

Today is no different, but we've got all the help you need.

Which Twins played second base?

Jorge Polanco played second base for the Twins.

Harmon Killebrew played second base for the Minnesota Twins and so did Kirby Puckett, Rod Carew, Jorge Polanco, Luis Arraez, Nick Gordon, Brian Dozier and Jonathan Schoop.

Which Twins played right field?

Harmon Killebrew also played right field for the Twins. He's joined by Sam Rice, Joe Judge, Joe Mauer, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano, Danny Santana and Eduardo Nunez.

Which Twins pitched?

Jose Berrios pitched for the Twins. Joe Ryan, Johan Santana, Walter Johnson, Rick Aguilera, Jhoan Duran, Taylor Rogers, Kyle Gibson and Phil Hughes will also work here.

Which Diamondbacks played second base?

Ketel Marte played second base for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That's also true of Nick Ahmed, Craig Counsell, Jay Bell, Chris Owings, Wilmer Difo, Eduardo Escobar and Wilmer Flores.

Which Diamondbacks played right field?

David Peralta played right field for the Diamondbacks. He's joined by Gerardo Parra, Justin Upton, Tony Womack, Tommy Pham, Josh Rojas, Tim LoCastro and Ildemaro Vargas.

Which Diamondbacks pitched?

Merrill Kelly pitched for the Diamondbacks and so did Madison Bumgarner, Andrew Chafin, Randy Johnson, Archie Bradley, Kevin Ginkel, Zach Davies, Miguel Castro and Ian Kennedy.

Which Royals played second base?

Whit Merrifield played second base for the Kansas City Royals. That's also true of Frank White, Alcides Escobar, Nicky Lopez, Adalberto Mondasi, Maikel Garcia and Hanser Alberto.

Which Royals played right field?

George Brett played right field for the Royals, as did Hunter Dozier, Jackie Bradley Jr., Whit Merrifield, Franmil Reyes, Jorge Soler, Alex Gordon, Brett Phillips and Terrance Gore.

Which Royals pitched?

Zack Greinke pitched for the Royals. That's also true of Wade Davis, Kelvin Herrerra, Greg Holland, Joakim Soria, Scott Barlow, Brady Singer, Brad Keller and Amir Garrett.

