MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 16, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few very interesting prompts. From teams that players suited up for during their careers to stats and positions, it's always a good time for trivia enthusiasts. For those who need a little bit of help, we've got you covered below.

Which players played for Tigers and White Sox?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

David Wells suited up for both the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox. This is also true of Eddie Cicotte, Jake Marisnick, Dustin Garneau, Josh Harrison and James McCann.

Which Tigers had 100 RBI in a season?

Miguel Cabrera had more than 100 RBI in a season for the Tigers. He is joined by JD Martinez, Nick Castellanos, Victor Martinez, Prince Fielder, Hank Greenberg and Rudy York.

Which Tigers scored 100 runs in a season?

Ian Kinsler scored 100 runs in a season for the Tigers. You can also choose Miguel Cabrera, Austin Jackson, Ty Cobb, Lu Blue, Hank Greenberg and Charlie Gehringer.

Which players played for Astros and White Sox?

Nellie Fox played for the Houston Astros and White Sox. So did Jose Abreu, Kendall Graveman, Dallas Keuchel, Carlos Lee, Felipe Paulino and Korey Lee.

Which Astros had 100 RBI in a season?

Yordan Alvarez had 100 RBI for the Astros

Yordan Alvarez had more than 100 RBI in a season for the Astros. This is also true of Kyle Tucker, Yuli Gurriel, Alex Bregman, Carlos Lee, Lance Berkman and Jeff Bagwell.

Which Astros scored 100 runs in a season?

Jose Altuve scored over 100 runs in a season with the Astros. He is joined by Alex Bregman, George Springer, Lance Berkman, Carlos Correa, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio.

Which players played for the Red Sox and White Sox?

Craig Kimbrel played for both the Sox teams, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox. This is also true of Chris Sale, Addison Reed, Andrew Benintendi and Jake Peavy.

Which Red Sox had 100 RBI in a season?

Mookie Betts had over 100 RBI in a season for the Red Sox, as did Rafael Devers, JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, David Ortiz, Mike Lowell, Hanley Ramirez and Ted Williams.

Which Red Sox scored 100 runs in a season?

Rafael Devers scored 100 runs for the Red Sox in one season. The following players did the same: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi, Jacoby Ellsbury, Dustin Pedroia and Adrian Gonzalez.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.