MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 17, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features some clever prompts that are sure to test every trivia fan's knowledge. Teams and players are hard enough to remember, but stats and positions throw an extra wrinkle in. Fortunately, we have all the answers for today's quiz down below.

Which players played for Athletics and Mariners?

Tommy La Stella played for the Athletics and Mariners

Rickey Henderson played for both the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners. He is joined by Rich Gossage, Yonder Alonso, Jake Lamb, Shawn Kelley, Fernando Rodney and Tommy La Stella.

Which Athletics have hit 30 home runs in a season?

Matt Olson has hit 30 home runs in a season for the Athletics. So has Brent Rooker, Matt Chapman, Marcus Semien, Khris Davis, Brandon Moss and Josh Reddick.

Which Athletics have hit .300 in a season?

Al Simmons has hit over .300 in a season for the Athletics. Jimmie Foxx, Eddie Collins, Starling Marte, Joey Wendle, Jason Giambi and Miguel Tejada have as well.

Which players have played for Brewers and Mariners?

Nelson Cruz has played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Mariners. This is also true of Yovani Gallardo, Carlos Santana, Justin Smoak, Daniel Vogelbach and Kolten Wong.

Which Brewers have hit 30 home runs in a season?

Ryan Braun has hit more than 30 home runs in a season for the Brewers. He is joined by Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, Mike Moustakas, Christian Yelich, Domingo Santana and Eric Thames.

Which Brewers have hit .300 in a season?

Paul Molitor has hit over .300 for the Brewers in a season. He is joined by Cecil Cooper, Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich, Robin Yount, Lorenzo Cain and Matt Wise.

Which players have played for Pirates and Mariners?

Carlos Santana played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mariners. J.A. Happ, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Knapp, Kevin Padlo, Daniel Vogelbach and Ben Gamel did as well.

Which Pirates have hit 30 home runs in a season?

Josh Bell has hit over 30 home runs in a season with the Pirates. This is also true of Andrew McCutchen, Pedro Alvarez, Jason Bay, Aramis Ramirez and Brian Giles.

Which Pirates have hit .300 in a season?

Honus Wagner has hit over .300 in a season with the Pirates many times. You can also use Roberto Clemente, Paul Waner, Andrew McCutchen, Fred Clarke and Drew Maggi.

