MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 18, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few prompts that should give trivia enthusiasts a hard time. The puzzle often has head-scratching questions that players must answer, and today's (armed with statistical analysis) is no different. Fortunately, we've got you covered.

Which players have played for Giants and Dodgers?

Orel Hershiser played for the NL West rivals, the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is also true of Duke Snider, AJ Pollock, Matt Beaty and Jeff Kent.

Which Giants have 200 wins pitching?

Warren Spahn has more than 200 wins as a pitcher and he played for the Giants. You can also use Steve Carlton, Gaylord Perry, Randy Johnson, Juan Marichal and Tim Hudson.

Which Giants have 2000 strikeouts?

Randy Johnson had more than 2,000 strikeouts during his time and he played for the Giants. Try also using Steve Carlton, Gaylord Perry, Sam McDowell and Jake Peavy.

Which players have played for Padres and Dodgers?

Manny Machado played for the Padres and Dodgers

Greg Maddux played for both the San Diego Padres and the Dodgers. This is also true of Rickey Henderson, Yu Darvish, Manny Machado, Craig Kimbrel and Brandon Morrow.

Which Padres have 200 wins pitching?

Greg Maddux earned 200 career wins, some of which came with the Padres. You can also use Gaylord Perry, David Wells, Joe Niekro, Mickey Lolich and Kevin Brown.

Which Padres have 2000 strikeouts?

Gaylord Perry got 2000 strikeouts, some of which came with the Padres. Greg Maddux, Mickey Lolich, Mark Langston, Kevin Brown, James Shields and David Wells work, too.

Which players played for Mets and Dodgers?

Max Scherzer pitched for both the New York Mets and Dodgers. This is also true of Pedro Martinez, Mike Piazza, Rich Hill, Jake Reed, Brian Dozier, Darryl Strawberry and Curtis Granderson.

Which Mets have 200 wins pitching?

Warren Spahn has over 200 wins as a pitcher, and he earned a few of them with the Mets. Try also using Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver, Tom Glavine, Justin Verlander or Frank Tanana.

Which Mets have 2000 strikeouts?

Nolan Ryan got well over 2000 strikeouts and he played for the Mets. This is also true for Tom Seaver, Max Scherzer, Pedro Martinez, Mickey Lolich, Tom Glavine and Jerry Koosman.

