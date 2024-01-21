MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 21, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a little bit of everything to make trivia enthusiasts happy. It features the classic team crossovers that only certain players meet, but it also has statistical and positional questions, too. Fortunately, we have all the answers down below.

Which players have played for the Rangers and Twins?

Bartolo Colon pitched for both the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. You can also use Kenny Rogers, Joe Nathan, Robbie Grossman, Sandy Leon and Kyle Gibson.

Which Rangers have played left field?

Rafal Palmeiro played left field for the Rangers. Josh Hamilton, Jim Sundberg, Ruben Sierra, Adolis Garcia, Ezequiel Duran, Robbie Grossman and Brad Miller have as well.

Which Rangers have 40 WAR in their career?

Nolan Ryan had a 40 WAR career and played for the Rangers. You can also use Max Scherzer, Alex Rodriguez, Carlos Beltran, Bobby Bonds, Ian Kinsler and Cliff Lee.

Which players have played for the Angels and Twins?

Rod Carew played for both the Los Angeles Angels and Twins. This is also true of Torii Hunter, Bert Blyleven, Bartolo Colon, Eduardo Escobar, Gio Urshela and Kurt Suzuki.

Which Angels have played left field?

Garrett Anderson played left field for the Angels. He is joined by Tim Salmon, Mike Trout, Erick Aybar, Shohei Ohtani, Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, Jo Adell and Matt Thaiss.

Which Angels have 40 WAR in their career?

Mike Trout has 40 war in his career and has played for the Angels. Bobby Abreu, Bartolo Colon, Rod Carew, Vladimir Guerrero, Reggie Jackson, Ian Kinsler and Tommy John meet this criteria as well.

Which players have played for the Rockies and Twins?

Justin Morneau played for both the Colorado Rockies and Twins. He is joined by LaTroy Hawkins, CJ Cron, Alex Colome, Pat Neshek, Michael Cuddyer and Jamey Carroll.

Which Rockies have played left field?

Todd Helton played left field for the Rockies. This is also true of Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzalez, Larry Walker, Randal Grichuk, Nolan Jones, Jurickson Profar and Harold Castro.

Which Rockies have 40 WAR in their career?

Nolan Arenado has 40 career WAR and has played for the Rockies. Ellis Burks, Jason Giambi, Troy Tulowitzki, Dale Murphy, Roy Oswalt and Matt Holliday have as well.

